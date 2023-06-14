ACT Achieves HITRUST Certification for Healthcare Services

The 100% employee-owned customer experience (CX) leader exceeds security, privacy and compliance requirements to protect sensitive member data for healthcare clients.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC), a total experience (TX) innovator and 100% employee-owned customer experience (CX) leader, today announced the achievement of HITRUST certification. ACT has been compliant with HITRUST regulatory requirements for many years, and the certification now formalizes its status as a leading customer care partner for the healthcare industry. This milestone also reflects the company’s aggressive growth in healthcare and increased investment in scaling its resources to meet client demand.



Industry gold standard of compliance

HITRUST certification provides a standardized framework to ensure security, privacy and regulatory compliance for healthcare. This designation demonstrates the organization’s ability to meet and exceed the industry’s most comprehensive and scalable standards, placing ACT among an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

The HITRUST Assessment leverages a proven set of HITRUST-curated controls designed to ensure that an organization is exercising leading security practices to implement a strong and broad cybersecurity program. The program is constantly evolving to take into account emerging threat intelligence data with regular analysis and implementation.

“As a leader in Total Experience solutions, we are committed to delivering simple, safe and secure experiences for our client’s members. Protecting customer and member data is absolutely fundamental to those experiences. That’s why having a rigorous and evolving certification like HITRUST is an important signal to both our clients and their members that their data is safe and that they can trust their customer experience to our expert teams,” said Marc Keller, Chief Compliance Officer for ACT. “HITRUST certification is one more step in continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for customers when they engage with the major healthcare provider brands we support.”

Gaining a certification in HITRUST is a complex and rigorous process. ACT partnered with Avertium, an independent consultancy with deep expertise and experience in cybersecurity and compliance. "Avertium is excited to celebrate ACT's achievement of HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment,” said Mike Wildsmith, Sr. Governance, Risk and Compliance Consultant at Avertium. “As a certified external assessor firm, we applaud this achievement, which shows a sincere commitment to secure member data and preparedness for cyber threats. ACT now has the HITRUST certification to reflect its organizational resilience."

HITRUST standards were developed to help organizations address complex regulatory and compliance challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security and privacy controls, by including federal and state regulations, standards, frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach.

“We are thrilled with the explosive demand from healthcare clients for ACT’s total experience solutions,” stated Hunter Croft, ACT CEO and President. “Our scale in healthcare has expanded from the US to nearshore regions and beyond. HITRUST Certification is an important step for our continued growth as a leader in the healthcare industry. The timing of this achievement, on the cusp of open enrollment season, positions us perfectly to deliver great experiences for our clients in the face of an imminent surge of member support interactions."

Employee Experience as a Differentiator

“Our rapid growth in healthcare is a testament to the extraordinary performance of our Employee Owners,” said Trace Anderman, Chief Sales Officer for ACT. “Our programs are unmatched in the industry because they are founded on a winning formula – that the best solutions take a holistic approach to employee experience, customer experience, user experience, digital experience, and multichannel experience for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% Employee-Owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy, which makes our people uniquely invested in creating value for our business and our clients.”

Anderman continued, “We continue to see outstanding results in recruiting, retention, and performance in domestic, nearshore and offshore customer care centers. Attaining HITRUST certification demonstrates our commitment to continued growth in the healthcare industry.”

