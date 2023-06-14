TALLENTEX Overseas 2024 Kicks Off in 6 GCC Countries Offering Exclusive Scholarships

TALLENTEX Overseas 2024 Registraton Allen Overseas

India’s Biggest Talent-Scholarship Exam, TALLENTEX, is back with its 4th edition in GCC countries.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ALLEN Overseas launched TALLENTEX Overseas 2024 in 6 GCC countries on 30th May 2023. The exam aims to recognise, foster and reward brilliance, thus encouraging the students towards their successful selves with the assistance of ALLEN Experts.

ALLEN has been the most trusted name among the students preparing for various competitive exams such as JEE Main, JEE Advance, NEET, International Olympiads, etc., since 1988. The legacy of 35 yrs came to assist hundreds & thousands of aspiring students in GCC with ALLEN Overseas in 2019.

Within a short time, the young institution has expanded to 8 physical centres across 6 GCC countries. The institution has expanded to Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai, Salmiya & Mahboula in Kuwait, Muscat in Oman, and online classrooms centres in Bahrain, Qatar and UAE.

India’s biggest talent hunt cum scholarship exam, TALLENTEX, has been a flagship of ALLEN since 2014. More than 11.1 Million students have enjoyed its benefits and achieved their desired goals.

Three years ago, the exam was introduced for the students of GCC countries by ALLEN Overseas. The exam has been receiving massive participation from students every year. The third edition of TALLENTEX Overseas saw massive participation of 25,000+ students, and its fourth edition is expected to follow similar lines.

The TALLENTEX Overseas 2024 will be conducted offline across various test centres in UAE, Oman and Kuwait, whereas the students of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain can participate via the online mode on 27th Oct 2023.

The single-tier exam provides the opportunity for the students the benefits of scholarships up to INR 20 Crores and exclusive cash prizes up to INR 2 Crores. The meritorious students can also get scholarships for up to 90% with their admissions to ALLEN Classrooms. Apart from that, the students can also avail the benefit of 10% assured scholarship on their registration before 30th June 2023.

Participation in TALLENTEX Overseas will also provide the students with a real-time competitive analysis of their performance at a global level. Alongside their ranks, the students will also get a separate Competitive Success Index to get an idea of their national ranking had they appeared in exams like JEE and NEET.

During the launch of the 4th edition of TALLENTEX Overseas, Mr Keshav Maheshwari, Managing Director, ALLEN Overseas, stated, “Quality education is the right of every student. We aim to make quality education & the right opportunities accessible to every deserving student. TALLENTEX Overseas is one such initiative that helps us to reach out to these deserving students. The students can get the much-needed support & resources to accomplish their goals.”

He further stated, “ALLEN Overseas is pleased to announce the 4th edition of TALLENTEX Overseas 2024 with more opportunities and exciting rewards to encourage budding talents. The idea is to make students future-ready. After appearing in the exam, they'll better understand how to shape their future. The students can evaluate their preparation and identify their areas of improvement. ”

To participate, the students are required to register at www.allenoverseas.com/tallentex/ before 20th October 2023.

