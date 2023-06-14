ViennaPay - The smartest way to Pay
EINPresswire.com/ -- VIPASO, Vienna Payment Solutions, announced today the launch of a new App - “ViennaPay” to be available at Donauinselfest festival, in collaboration with Visa, Card Complete and Donauinselfest.
From June 23rd to June 25th, VIPASO will support Europe's biggest open-air festival, the Donauinselfest in Vienna.
On the basis of "VIPASO“, the independent mobile payment solution, the app "ViennaPay“ was developed. “It will be the easiest, safest and quickest option to buy food and drinks at the festival.” says Matthias Horvath, Chief Executive Officer at VIPASO. “The main reason to have an App for the Festival that receives more than 2.5 million visits was to facilitate and improve the quality of the visitor's experience. We want visitors to enjoy the festival to the fullest without worrying about whether they brought their wallet or whether they brought enough cash. With the app, visitors only need to add their favourite payment methods and, by clicking on the screen, the payment is made.” he added.
“ViennaPay” consists of two apps, one for the consumer and another for all merchants. All food and beverage stands will be “ViennaPay” enabled and will be able to accept payments from all visitors who have downloaded the customer-oriented “ViennaPay” app. The app is user friendly, easy to use and fast, providing more security for everyone.
What is needed are two Smartphones - or any other smart device - which are Bluetooth enabled. For every one of these devices there are two different apps available - one for the consumer and one for the merchant and they will communicate frictionless with each other. The proximity of these two devices to each other is ensured by a managed perimeter. This is done by using Bluetooth technology and so a non invasive connection setup is established.
All communication between the “ViennaPay” backend and the involved devices is taking place on an encrypted basis, no transaction data is ever stored on any device or exchanged directly by the smartphones involved.
"ViennaPay“ will be available in Apple AppStore and Google PlayStore, free for everyone. The Bluetooth-based technology combined with a white label approach makes a swift and secure payment process for the merchants and the people alike.
