Blancco’s Newly Transformed Global Partner Program Foundational to Doubling its Enterprise Business by 2025
Data erasure leader aims to increase investment in partner resources by 200%, aiming to increase channel-led deals to 70% for enterprisesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced a significant update to its global partner program – a critical route to meeting aggressive growth goals. The newly refreshed program underpins Blancco’s ongoing commitment to the channel and highlights the importance of partnerships to its overall growth strategy.
As the market continues to deal with security, compliance and sustainability issues related to the growth in data in their environment, Blancco sees an opportunity to take its leadership position within the asset lifecycle market to deliver tangible security and compliance value within the data lifecycle. The new channel partner program is strategically designed to deliver on this transformation.
“There’s a huge opportunity to educate and engage enterprises on the risks of poor data management practices and how to mitigate them,” said Jon Mellon, President, Global Sales, Marketing & Field Operations at Blancco. “We can only do this by leveraging our partners’ strengths and expertise, which is why we have a laser sharp focus on improving our existing relationships and targeting new relationships with partners that manage and influence the enterprise data lifecycle.”
Blancco is committed to a channel-first strategy and aims to generate more than 70% of its enterprise deals through partners as it expands within the data lifecycle market with a goal of doubling enterprise revenues by 2025. To meet this objective, Blancco is committed to a 200% increase in its channel investment in the areas of team resourcing, product development and marketing.
“Our evolving partner ecosystem is based on Blancco’s vision for the invaluable role that partners play in our growth. This is why we’re strengthening our channel program and focusing on providing a simplified experience that will help our partners win more business and ultimately drive growth,” said Christina Walker, Global Director – Channel at Blancco. “With significantly more investment into our distribution, enablement, platform, and marketing efforts, we will be able to elevate and expand our partner resources and offer even more robust incentives. Our ultimate goal is to ensure our partners have the resources they need to be successful.”
Blancco’s transformed partner program is designed to accelerate investment in partners who are aligned with the company’s vision. It offers enhanced partner incentives for deal acquisition, adoption, expansion and retention. Some of the new partner benefits include:
- Deal registration across all partner types
- Structured incremental discounts
- Priority partner initiatives
- New rewards program
The program features a new single-tier structure that focuses on four sales motions – sell, service, build, distribute – to provide a quicker onramp for companies across the channel partner ecosystem, including MSPs, solutions providers, global system integrators, distributors, resellers and OEMs.
“Blancco’s new global partner program takes into account the increasingly important and differentiated role enablement plays in the success of today’s channel partners,” said Donald Scott, Director, Emerging Business Group at Ingram Micro. “As Blancco’s longtime distributor in North America, we continue to build on our mutual success, expanding Blancco’s partner ecosystem and working together to better equip the channel with industry leading secure data sanitization and Erasure-as-a-Service, both of which provide enhanced security for the entire data lifecycle.”
“Safeguarding data at every endpoint is critical for enterprises. Our latest Lenovo Global CIO Study found that data security continues to be the number one challenge for seven in ten CIOs. Lenovo has been working tirelessly with Blancco and ecosystem partners to bring industry-standard data sanitization software to PCs, servers, and other intelligent devices,” said Abdul Hakim, Executive Director, Solutions and Services Group at Lenovo. “Through this important partnership, Lenovo will bring better end-to-end IT solutions to more customers."
Join the 30 minute webinar introducing Blancco’s new Global Partner Program on June 14th, 10:30 AM EDT / 3:30 PM BST. For more information please visit www.blancco.com/partners/blancco-partner-ecosystem/.
— ENDS —
About Blancco Technology Group
Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.
Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG), a carbon-neutral supplier, provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.
Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.
Contacts
CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (International)
Florie Lhuillier / Adam Millar
T: +44 (0) 777 542 3467
E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com
CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (North America)
Natasha Grach / Lori Scribner
T: +1 619 798 0043
E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com
Blancco Technology Group
Rekha Shenoy
E: rekha.shenoy@blancco.com
Florie Lhuillier
CCgroup
+44 7775423467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube