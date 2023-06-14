Powerhouse IoT Specialists Ignion and Symmetry Electronics Announce Global Partnership

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignion, a Barcelona-based IoT antenna innovator, today announced a distribution partnership with California-based Symmetry Electronics. The agreement brings together two IoT focused companies who are driving growth with their commitment to customer service and support in the complex and difficult to navigate global IoT market.

Ignion CEO, Jaap Groot, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Symmetry, stating, "Together, we aim to simplify the IoT design journey for device makers. By integrating our tailored antenna solutions, the AI driven antenna design tool, and Symmetry's comprehensive device design support, we empower innovation. We select partners like Symmetry, known for their strong market position and exceptional customer support."

“We are thrilled to bring the Ignion product line into our line-up as their Virtual Antenna® and Antenna Intelligence Cloud™ tools and technologies are the embodiment of Symmetry’s mission to help engineers and industrial designers, worldwide, achieve their engineering and technical goals through comprehensive design-phase support, and available-to-ship products,“ said Keenan Jeworski, Vice President and General Manager of Symmetry Electronics. “We are looking forward to building a great business together.”

Ignion’s complete portfolio of patented Virtual Antenna® components will be available for purchase on the Symmetry website. The Ignion antenna products boast worldwide frequency tuneability, small form factor and low-power requirements making them an ideal fit for a wide range of IoT applications, including industrial sensors, asset trackers, smart meters as well as smart home and smart healthcare devices. To accelerate time to market, Ignion’s Antenna Intelligence Cloud™, powered by AWS, provides an AI based antenna digital twin that offers free antenna design recommendations and performance reports without the need for physical prototypes. This unique service will also be available via the Symmetry website.

For more information on Ignion visit: www.ignion.io

For more information on Symmetry visit: www.symmetryelectronics.com

About Ignion

Founded in Barcelona, Spain, as an independent antenna product business in 2015, the Virtual Antenna® technology is already embedded in more than 30 million IoT devices worldwide. Ignion has assembled a leading R&D and engineering team to make RF easier and more predictable using their revolutionary antenna products and ground-breaking cloud services that meet the ever-evolving requirements of IoT wireless connectivity.

Ignion has corporate offices in Spain, USA, and China as well as several strategic partnerships with the leading module makers and transceiver OEM’s.

About Symmetry Electronics

Symmetry Electronics is a leading global distributor specializing in wireless, audio/video, and embedded solutions. With extensive experience and a vast product portfolio, Symmetry Electronics serves a diverse range of industries, providing customers with exceptional technical support and reliable, high-quality products.



Press Contact: Mary.Miller@Ignion.io