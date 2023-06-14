NAMX Token Empowers Myanmar with Clean Drinking Water and Blockchain Innovation
NAMX introduces utility token for clean drinking water payments in Myanmar while unlocking the potential of blockchain technology.BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NAMX, the utility (payment) token based on the Ethereum blockchain, is revolutionizing how the people of Myanmar access clean drinking water while introducing them to the endless possibilities of blockchain technology. In partnership with Bright Blue Water International (BBWI), a renowned public services provider for municipal tap water in Myanmar and Southeast Asia, NAMX empowers citizens to conveniently pay for their water supply using digital tokens.
With the installation of a vital water network throughout the city of Myeik by BBWI, NAMX is addressing the basic human need for clean drinking water and simplifying citizens' lives through innovative Internet of Things (IoT) products. By offering an alternative payment method, NAMX ensures that volatile international financial markets or macroeconomic conditions do not hinder the provision of essential utilities.
“The introduction of NAMX to Myeik represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring clean drinking water and blockchain technology to communities in need,” said Singhachai Boonyayotin, CEO of NAMX. “We believe that access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and by leveraging the power of blockchain, we can create a more inclusive and transparent system for utility payments.”
NAMX serves as a gateway for Myanmar, granting citizens access to a wide range of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and decentralized application (dApp) products and services. Through strategic partnerships with large-scale utilities and businesses in Southeast Asia, NAMX aims to expand its ecosystem and provide new economic growth and development opportunities.
As part of its commitment to community engagement, NAMX recently completed a successful airdrop giveaway, distributing 12,000 NAMX tokens valued at $72,000 USD to its loyal community members on platforms such as Facebook and Telegram. This initiative fostered a sense of inclusivity and allowed individuals to experience the benefits of NAMX firsthand.
In the coming months, NAMX is excited to launch its own decentralized exchange (DEX) catering specifically to the Southeast Asian market. This DEX will offer a seamless and secure platform for users to trade and exchange cryptocurrencies, further strengthening NAMX's position as a leader in the blockchain space.
To support the adoption of NAMX and foster its growth, the token is currently listed on the reputable Ukrainian exchange, whitebit.com, with a steady valuation of $6 USD and a market capitalization of $29 million USD. This listing gives users easy access to NAMX tokens, enabling them to participate in the burgeoning blockchain ecosystem.
NAMX is committed to improving the lives of individuals in Myanmar and beyond by bringing clean drinking water and blockchain technology together. As the token gains momentum and establishes new partnerships, it aims to create a vibrant ecosystem of goods and services that can be accessed and paid for using the NAMX Token. Through these efforts, NAMX seeks to empower individuals, promote economic stability, and unlock new possibilities for the people of Myanmar.
Users can visit the official website of Namx to get more information about its phases of launch and several other valuable aspects mentioned in its whitepaper.
About the Company:
NAMX is a utility (payment) token based on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to simplify utility payments and bring blockchain technology to Southeast Asia. With a mission to empower individuals and foster economic growth, NAMX aims to create a decentralized ecosystem that revolutionizes how people access and pay for essential services.
Nick van Rooyen
Namx Pty (LTD)
info@namx.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter