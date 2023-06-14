Avocado Market Size Expected To Reach $ 19.99 Billion By 2027

Avocado Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Avocado Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s avocado market forecast, the avocado market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 19.99 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global avocado industry is due to the increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest avocado market share. Major avocado companies include Calavo Growers Inc., West Pak Avocado Inc., Westfalia Fruit, Propal, Mission Produce Inc., Empacadora Avehass S.A. de C.V.

Avocado Market Segments

●By Type: Hass Avocado, Bacon Avocado, Other Types

●By Form: Raw, Processed

●By Nature: Organic, Conventional

●By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

●By End-User: Food And Beverage Industry, Retail, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Other End-User Industries

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Avocado is an oval or pear-shaped fruit with a green, slightly bumpy skin and a large central seed. It is commonly used in cooking and is creamy and rich in healthy fats, making it a popular ingredient in dishes like salads. Avocados are also known for their high nutritional value and are a good source of vitamins and minerals.

