Indonesia Launch its first Satellite

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous announcement today, Acting Minister of Communications and Informatics, Mahfud MD, revealed Indonesia's plans to launch its first-ever satellite, SATRIA-1. Set to take place at Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States, the highly anticipated launch is scheduled for June 18, 2023.

Manufactured by the renowned Thales Alenia Space, headquartered in France, SATRIA-1 represents a significant leap forward in Indonesia's pursuit of advanced communication technology. With its imminent launch, SATRIA-1 promises to redefine internet connectivity in Indonesia and mark a pivotal milestone in the nation's technological advancement. As the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket prepares to carry the satellite into orbit, all eyes are on this groundbreaking project, poised to revolutionize communication infrastructure and bridge the digital divide within the country.

The government of the Republic of Indonesia has unveiled its groundbreaking venture, SATRIA-1, a multifunctional satellite designed to revolutionize connectivity. Leveraging cutting-edge Very High Throughput Satellite (VHTS) technology, this remarkable satellite possesses an astounding internet delivery capacity of up to 150Gbps. In terms of capacity, SATRIA-1 is set to become the largest satellite in Asia and ranks fifth globally among satellites exceeding 100Gbps. SATRIA-1's unprecedented capacity is poised to revolutionize communication infrastructure in Indonesia, empowering remote communities with fast and reliable internet access. By addressing the limitations of traditional technologies, SATRIA-1 aims to bring inclusive connectivity to the nation's remote, outermost, and underserved regions, fostering socio-economic development and creating new opportunities.

"The launch of SATRIA 1 is a significant step in the government's efforts to equalize development and include society in the digital economy. The internet access provided by SATRIA 1 will significantly benefit communities in public service locations that currently lack access or suffer from inadequate internet quality. It is hoped that the public will be able to utilize the internet capacity from SATRIA 1 gradually starting from January 2024," stated the Acting Minister of Communications and Informatics, Mahfud MD.

In a groundbreaking endeavor, the Indonesian government has embarked on the SATRIA project, forging a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to propel the nation's connectivity to new heights. Under the PPP scheme, the Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kominfo) assumes the role of Responsible Agency for Partnership Projects (PJPK) through the Public Service Agency BAKTI Kominfo.

BAKTI, entrusted with the procurement auction process, meticulously conducted the selection, ultimately designating the PSN Consortium as the victor on April 26, 2019. Following this milestone, the PSN Consortium established an Implementing Business Entity (BUP) known as PT Satelit Nusantara Tiga (SNT).

