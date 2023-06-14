Gasoline Market Size Expected To Reach $136 Billion By 2027

Gasoline Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gasoline Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers gasoline market analysis and every facet of the gasoline market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gasoline market size is predicted to reach a value of $136.81 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 1.64% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for automobiles is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest gasoline market share. Major players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation., PBF Energy Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, PetroChina Company Limited, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., China National Petroleum Corporation, BP plc, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation.

Global Gasoline Market Segments

1) By Type: Regular, Special

2) By Application: Transporation, Small Aircrafts, Electricity Generators, Recreational Vehicles, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Transporation, Power Generation, Other End-Users

This type of fuel refers to fuel derived from crude oil and other petroleum liquids. It is primarily utilized in machines having internal combustion engines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Market Characteristics

3. Global Market Trends

4. Global Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Global Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

