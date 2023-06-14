Gasoline Market Size Expected To Reach $136 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gasoline Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers gasoline market analysis and every facet of the gasoline market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gasoline market size is predicted to reach a value of $136.81 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 1.64% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for automobiles is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest gasoline market share. Major players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation., PBF Energy Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, PetroChina Company Limited, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., China National Petroleum Corporation, BP plc, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation.

Global Gasoline Market Segments
1) By Type: Regular, Special
2) By Application: Transporation, Small Aircrafts, Electricity Generators, Recreational Vehicles, Other Applications
3) By End-User: Transporation, Power Generation, Other End-Users

This type of fuel refers to fuel derived from crude oil and other petroleum liquids. It is primarily utilized in machines having internal combustion engines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Market Characteristics
3. Global Market Trends
4. Global Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Global Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

