Urology Devices Market Size Expected To Reach $46.82 Billion By 2027

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Urology Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s urology devices market forecast, the urology devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $46.82 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global urology devices industry is due to the high incidence of urologic conditions. North America region is expected to hold the largest urology devices market share. Major urology devices companies include Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Stryker Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Urology Devices Market Segments

● By Product: Urology endoscopes, Robotic surgical systems, Laser systems, Lithotripters, Brachytherapy systems, High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) systems, Urodynamic systems, Urology consumables

● By Disease: Kidney Diseases, Urological Cancer and BPH, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Other Diseases

● By Technology: Minimally Invasive Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Other technologies

● By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Urology devices refer to instruments or devices used to diagnose or treat diseases in urology. It offers patients with many potential advantages with diseases of the urinary tract such as kidney, bladder, and ureters in men and women.

