Global Medical Device Testing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Medical Device Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Device Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical device testing market forecast, the medical device testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.58 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.90 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global medical device testing market is due to the rise in medical device recalls. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical device testing market share. Major medical device testing market companies include Intertek Group plc., SGS SA, Bureau Veritas Group, TUV SUD AG, TUV Rheinland Group, Pace Analytical Services LLC.
Medical Device Testing Market Segments
● By Testing Type: Physical Testing, Chemical or Biological Testing, Cybersecurity Testing, Microbiology And Sterility Testing, Other Testing Type
● By Device Class: Class I, Class II, Class III
● By Sourcing Type: In-House, Outsourced
● By Service Type: Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services
● By End-User: Hospital, Research Center, Homecare Clinics, Other End-User
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Medical device testing refers to the process of evaluating and verifying the safety, effectiveness, and quality of medical devices. It is used to ensure that products are safe and effective for use in patient care and that they meet the standards and requirements set by regulatory agencies.
