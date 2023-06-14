Experience laughter and action with Maya Santos Comedy Assassin: Issue 1
Embark on an extraordinary adventure with Maya Santos, a stand-up comedian turned superhero. Don't miss the birth of a legend!”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Driving Ace Studios is thrilled to announce the release of Maya Santos Comedy Assassin Issue 1, a captivating and action-packed graphic novel that combines the world of stand-up comedy with a heart-pounding crime-fighting adventure that introduces readers to the witty and charismatic Maya Santos, a stand-up comedian-turned-assassin on a mission to save her city from evil.
The Maya Santos Comedy Assassin series will take readers on a journey following Maya from her hilarious stand-up comedy routines to her secret life as a vigilante. As Maya and her partner-in-crimefighting, Lara, uncover a web of conspiracy, the lines between comedy and crime blur, leading to thrilling encounters, unexpected alliances, and jaw-dropping revelations.
Available in paperback format, Maya Santos Comedy Assassin Issue 1 is now exclusively available on Amazon.com. With its engaging storyline, captivating artwork, and the perfect blend of humor and suspense, this graphic novel promises to entertain teens and adults everywhere.
About Driving Ace Studios:
Driving Ace Studios is a digital publishing house dedicated to creating compelling and innovative graphic novels. With a focus on merging different genres and pushing the boundaries of storytelling, Driving Ace Studios aims to captivate readers with unique narratives and visually stunning artwork. Maya Santos Comedy Assassin is their first series and it combines comedy, action, and superhero elements to create an unforgettable reading experience. For more information, please visit amazon.com.
