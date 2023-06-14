Sports Law Expert Podcast Interviews Sports Lawyer Ivan Parron
PARRON LAW was also recognized by Hackney Publications as one of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
Ivan’s work in the international sports law space, especially in Latin America, is second to none. He should be the go-to resource, not only for clients, but lawyers with international cases.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that Ivan Parron, an international sports lawyer and founding partner of PARRON LAW, is the featured guest on the Sports Law Expert Podcast. The podcast segment can be heard here.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
"Ivan's work in the international sports law space, especially in Latin America, is second to none," said Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications. "He should be the go-to resource, not only for clients, but for other sports lawyers with cases related to international law."
Parron’s firm, which is based in Miami, was also recognized in the third annual “100 Law Firms” list, which honors firms that have established themselves as leaders in the sports industry.
Parron® has 25+ years of legal and executive experience in the television, music, motion picture and sports industries. He represents a wide range of entertainment and sports industry clients including artists, actors, celebrities, athletes, record labels, music publishing companies, tv production companies and film studios. He was voted among the Top 50 Music Industry Attorneys by Billboard Magazine which ranked him among the “go-to lawyers in the music business and for best performance in music law” and is well known in the world of television and worked as legal counsel with numerous productions including, “The Voice”, “American Idol”, “X-Factor” and “The Real Housewives of Miami.” His legal articles have been published by the American Bar Association and he is a frequent contributing writer to The Huffington Post. Mr. Parron has again been voted a 2018 Super Lawyers in the area of entertainment and sports law by his peers in both Florida and New York. He is a certified NFL and NBA player agent, a 2-term elected board member and Grammy Governor of The Recording Academy, an active member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the immediate past-Chair of the Florida Bar’s Entertainment, Arts and Sports Law section, a board member of Film Florida and a Miami-Dade County Commissioner appointed member of the Film & Entertainment Advisory Board. Mr. Parron is also an active member with the Sports Lawyers Association and serves as an adjunct professor of sports law at Florida International University College of Law and as an adjunct professor of entertainment law at St. Thomas University College of Law, both in Miami.
Due to his experience and wealth of industry knowledge gained in pioneering the earliest digital music distribution deals with the major record labels during the DOT-COM era, he was recruited directly out of law school to serve as in-house attorney for Universal Music Group. Based out of Universal’s Miami Beach regional office which oversees the U.S. Latin market, Spain and Portugal, Parron represented the company in negotiations and worked with world renown recording artists including Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, U2, Madonna, Enrique Iglesias, Juanes, Akon, and Daddy Yankee, among others. He also oversaw business and legal affairs for several of the company’s joint ventures, was instrumental in the company’s efforts in obtaining digital and mobile distribution rights from its artists, spearheaded an effort to monetize music videos and assisted developing an American Idol-style reality television venture.
Prior to PARRON LAW ® and his tenure at Universal Music Group, Mr. Parron served as CEO & founder of Ritmoteca.com, the world’s first legal source for downloadable Latin music via the Internet. Mr. Parron is often referred to as the “inventor of the online music store” since his company was an early predecessor to the Apple iTunes business model. He helped pioneer the deal structure for digital distribution of music and media, signing agreements with over 60 independent record labels and aggregating exclusive rights to over 600,000 music tracks and videos including exclusive digital distribution rights to artists like Tito Puente, Marc Anthony and Celia Cruz. His vision and business savy also led him to become the first Latin music venture to sign digital distribution deals with the major record labels including Sony Music, BMG Music, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group, securing his position as a dealmaker. Under his leadership, Ritmoteca forged strategic alliances with companies including Microsoft, AOL, Real Networks, Nokia, Motorola, MusicNet and Napster. Parron built the company up to 200 employees with satellite offices in Europe backed by private and institutional investors including Bain Capital.
Prior to Ritmoteca, Mr. Parron founded Internet Marketing Consultants in 1994 which consulted media brands including MTV, Nickelodeon & Discovery Networks.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
