Parkersburg, WV Locals Get Extensive Shed Options Online with 5-Star Structures and ShedHub Partnership

5-Star Structures, a prominent shed manufacturer in southern Ohio, expands reach to online buyers in Parkersburg, WV through collaboration with ShedHub.

PARKERSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 5-Star Structures, a family-owned shed manufacturing company based in Ohio, which also operates a retail location in Parkersburg, West Virginia has formed a partnership with ShedHub.com, an online platform connecting shed dealers with local buyers. This collaboration enables local buyers to easily search for high-quality sheds and other accessory buildings that provide value and fulfill their storage requirements.

By utilizing ShedHub's advanced search features, prospective customers have the ability to explore the available offerings from 5-Star Structures. The website of 5-Star Structures is accessible through the platform. From the website, customers can use their cutting-edge 3D Shed Configurator to visualize and design their ideal shed by specifying details like size, materials, color, and additional features such as ramps, dormers, and more. Additionally, 5-Star Structures offers the flexibility of on-site construction to cater to the specific preferences of each customer.

“We are glad that when 5-star expanded into West Virginia they included ShedHub as part of their program.” Jeff Huxmann, CEO and co-founder of ShedHub, remarks about the partnership.

Along with the option to purchase from the existing on-site inventory, 5-Star Structures also offers the flexibility to customize structures according to individual preferences. Known for their durable construction, 5-Star Structures provides a five-year warranty on their sheds. Through this partnership, shed buyers gain access to an extensive range of customizable options, ensuring they find the perfect shed tailored to their specific needs. Customers of 5-Star Structures can enjoy the convenience of free delivery and setup within a 50-mile radius from their location at 1141 Staunton Turnpike. This additional perk ensures a hassle-free and convenient experience for their valued customers.

ShedHub, in collaboration with 5-Star Structures, ensures swift and effortless transactions for prospective buyers of accessory structures.. This partnership expands the range of options available to residents of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and nearby areas within a 50-mile radius, and beyond, catering to their specific requirements for accessory buildings.

About 5-Star Structures

5-Star Structures operates in southern Ohio and specializes in constructing sturdy, top-notch sheds at a reasonable price. They employ skilled builders who form teams dedicated to this purpose. With a total of seven lots, including one in Parkersburg, West Virginia, they are able to extend their services over a larger area. They even provide free delivery within a 50-mile radius of their nearest lot, enabling them to serve a broader customer base. To make their sheds more accessible, 5-Star Structures offers multiple financing options, allowing customers to make a more affordable investment. Additionally, they provide the flexibility of on-site construction to cater to individual preferences. For added convenience, they have developed a user-friendly 3D Shed Configurator, empowering buyers to customize and visualize their desired shed right from the comfort of their own homes.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is the leading online platform that allows local buyers to easily explore and discover a wide range of accessory buildings offered by nearby sellers. By utilizing the advanced features of their Shed Search tool, thousands of potential customers throughout the United States can efficiently narrow down their options. ShedHub enables anyone to quickly find the perfect accessory building that meets their specific requirements, all from the convenience of their own home. With ShedHub, the search process is streamlined, saving customers valuable time and ensuring they find the ideal accessory building in no time.