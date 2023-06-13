Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,783 in the last 365 days.

State of Missouri Issues Statement on Recent Global Cyberattack

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The State of Missouri Office of Administration, Information Services and Technology Division (OA-ITSD), is investigating the potential impact to Missouri after a network of cyber criminals launched a global attack on private entities and multiple state governments. Based upon a release by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, this cyber-attack is believed to have originated when a ransomware gang exploited a vulnerability in a third-party transfer system called MoveIT. 

The State of Missouri quickly identified any associations with the MoveIT system and the Office of Administration immediately launched a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the cyber-attack and any agencies and vendors potentially impacted. This investigation is ongoing. Public notice will be made as quickly as possible once entities, individuals, or systems who may have been impacted are identified.

You just read:

State of Missouri Issues Statement on Recent Global Cyberattack

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more