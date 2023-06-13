State of Missouri Issues Statement on Recent Global Cyberattack

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The State of Missouri Office of Administration, Information Services and Technology Division (OA-ITSD), is investigating the potential impact to Missouri after a network of cyber criminals launched a global attack on private entities and multiple state governments. Based upon a release by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, this cyber-attack is believed to have originated when a ransomware gang exploited a vulnerability in a third-party transfer system called MoveIT.

The State of Missouri quickly identified any associations with the MoveIT system and the Office of Administration immediately launched a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the cyber-attack and any agencies and vendors potentially impacted. This investigation is ongoing. Public notice will be made as quickly as possible once entities, individuals, or systems who may have been impacted are identified.