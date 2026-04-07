Missouri Launches New Digital Tools to Help Residents and Visitors Find Information and Services Faster

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –The Missouri Office of Administration (OA) today announced a series of updates to the State of Missouri government digital platforms, mo.gov and the Missouri Citizen Portal (my.mo.gov). These improvements represent a first step in making it easier for Missourians to find exactly what they need when interacting with state government.

As part of this effort to enhance the user experience, the state has introduced AskMO, an AI-powered guide available 24/7 as a part of the new mo.gov. AskMO uses natural language processing to answer questions and provide direct links to resources across all state departments, helping visitors skip the search and get straight to the information they require.

My.mo.gov and AskMO can be accessed by going to mo.gov. The Missouri Citizen Portal (my.mo.gov) can be opened by selecting "Login" at the upper right of the website or by selecting "Menu" and "Login" on mobile devices. AskMO is found at the bottom right of the website and is accessed through the chat icon.

"Our goal is to make interacting with the Missouri state government services as simple and helpful as possible," said Ken Zellers, Commissioner of the Office of Administration. "This is another step toward a more customer-focused experience. We want these tools to work for you, so we are asking everyone to explore the site and let us know where we can continue to improve."

New Features for Better Service:

Mo.gov: A redesigned central hub for residents, visitors, and businesses, featuring a modern layout and the AskMO assistant to help navigate state resources.

AskMO: A 24/7 digital assistant located on the bottom right of mo.gov that provides instant support by answering questions in plain language and offering direct links to department services.

My.mo.gov: A secure, personalized dashboard, accessed through the "login" feature on mo.gov or through the direct my.mo.gov website, where users can track application statuses, view upcoming renewals, and quickly access their most-used services in one place.

Help Us Improve the Experience: The Office of Administration is committed to continuous improvement based on user feedback. Everyone is encouraged to visit mo.gov and my.mo.gov today to create a secure account and test the new features.

To help the state provide the best possible service, a feedback tool is available on the site. If you have trouble finding information or have a suggestion for how to make the experience better, please let us know so the state can make the necessary adjustments.

About the Missouri Office of Administration, the Office of Administration serves as the central service agency for Missouri state government, coordinating financial, human resource, and IT operations to ensure efficient and effective service to the citizens of Missouri.

Video: The new mo.gov.

Press Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer, 573-522-0644.