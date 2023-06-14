Alex Shinkarovsky Launches the Green Pill Podcast Series: Simplifying Health for Everyday People
Alex Shinkarovsky launches Green Pill Podcast, simplifying health for everyday people. Expert guests, practical guidance. Transform your life,NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Shinkarovsky, well-known health consultant and advocate for holistic well-being, is proud to announce the launch of his groundbreaking podcast series, the Green Pill Podcast. With a mission to make health simple and clear for everyday people, the Green Pill Podcast aims to empower individuals to take control of their well-being, from individual actions to national policy.
As a seasoned health consultant, Alex Shinkarovsky has helped countless clients regain control of their habits and routines. With a focus on leveraging wearable devices and accountability, he has successfully guided individuals towards becoming 1% better every day. Shinkarovsky firmly believes that sleep, exercise, and food form the fundamental pillars of a healthy lifestyle.
The Green Pill Podcast is set to revolutionize the way people approach their health journey. Through engaging and informative discussions, Alex Shinkarovsky will delve into various aspects of health, health policy and health entrepreneurship, inviting a diverse range of guests to share their expertise and insights. The podcast will feature interviews with philanthropists, prominent investors, esteemed medical professionals, innovative entrepreneurs, policy analysts, and high-performing individuals, all joining forces to provide both practical guidance and high-level thought leadership.
Listeners of the Green Pill Podcast can expect to gain invaluable knowledge on topics in both personal health and health policy. Subjects will include optimal nutrition, effective exercise routines, sleep hygiene, stress management, food-as-medicine, wearable devices, global hunger and nutrition, chemical and environmental health and more. The episodes will uncover the latest research, debunk myths, and address common health concerns faced by everyday people.
"I am thrilled to launch the Green Pill Podcast and bring together a community of individuals passionate about improving their own health as well as that of their communities and their countries," said Alex Shinkarovsky. "Through this platform, we aim to break down complex health information and empower our listeners to make informed choices. Together, we will navigate the world of health, bridging the gap between individual actions and broader societal impact."
The Green Pill Podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Stay tuned for upcoming episodes featuring expert guests who will share their insights and strategies to help listeners transform their lives, one green pill at a time.
About Alex Shinkarovsky:
Alex Shinkarovsky is a renowned health consultant who specializes in helping clients transform their habits and routines for optimal well-being. With his focus on leveraging wearable devices and accountability, he guides individuals to become 1% better every day. As the host of the Green Pill Podcast, Alex is on a mission to make health simple and clear for everyday people, providing them with practical guidance and expert insights.
Alex Shinkarovsky
Green Pill Podcast
email us here
Green Pill Mini-Podcast 001 - Amanda Butler, LMFT & Alex Shinkarovsky