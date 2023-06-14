Evotix Named a Leader in Inaugural 2023 EHS Software Mid-Market Green Quadrant Outtake

Evotix transforms the way employees engage in workplace health and safety.

Evotix was recognized as a leading EHS software vendor in Verdantix’s inaugural 2023 EHS Software Mid-Market Green Quadrant (GQ) Outtake.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software company, was recognized as a leading EHS software vendor in Verdantix’s inaugural 2023 EHS Software Mid-Market Green Quadrant (GQ) Outtake. This Verdantix assessment pulls the leading 11 vendors for the mid-market from the original “EHS Green Quadrant Software 2023” report that assessed 23 vendors earlier this year, where Evotix was recognized as a “Specialist.”

This is the third consecutive GQ in which Evotix has been featured for its EHS solution and mobile application. The Verdantix Green Quadrant is a detailed, fact-based comparison and competitive benchmarking of EHS platforms. Each report contains detailed vendor ratings based on live product demonstrations and vendor responses to questionnaires covering technical, functional and market momentum categories, among other criteria.

SAI360, which recently acquired Evotix, and is a portfolio company of Symphony Technology Group (STG), was also named a Leader in the combined 2023 Verdantix Green Quadrant EHS Software Leaders’ Quadrant for offering robust all-round EHS management capabilities. This is the fourth consecutive GQ in which SAI360 has been featured.

In the report, Verdantix noted Evotix as a “prominent mobile-first vendor” and a solution for mid-market firms intent on upping engagement levels through point solutions for logging incidents, inspections and conducting audits.

“For the first time, prospects, regardless of size, vertical or geography, can leverage the combined strength of two Green Quadrant leaders, Evotix and SAI360, to improve, scale and enhance their environment, health, safety and sustainability posture,” said Matthew Elson, Evotix’s CEO. “The Evotix Assure platform removes safety barriers by offering a range of functionality configurable to the unique needs of small to mid-size enterprises. Our award-winning AssureGO+ mobile health and safety app is a powerful, user-friendly solution that makes it simple to capture safety events and actions in real time for quick issue resolution. As a result, employees are more engaged and feel empowered and supported to help the organization reach its health and safety goals.”

The AssureGO+ app is a complement to Evotix’s customer-centric Assure EHS Software platform, which offers the following:

- Asset management - Complete visibility of the maintenance, testing requirements and compliance of assets and equipment.

- Audits and inspections - Conduct audits and inspections in real time. Ensure audits undergo reviews and quality checks.

- Contractor management - Conduct contractors to your specific site safety requirements and issue any access permits they require.

- Incident management - Manage the full lifecycle of incidents in one system – from initial report, alert and response to investigation and closure of corrective actions.

- Risk management - Identify hazards across the business, eliminate them and implement effective control measures.

- Environment Reporting - Centralized dashboards and environmental reporting to track KPIs for improvement, provide visibility, maintain compliance and ensure consistency.

- Training and learning - Over 100,000 courses or clients can create their own training, briefings and quizzes to check health and safety knowledge.

To learn more about Evotix's flexible and innovative EHS platform, visit here or request a demo by completing this form.

About Evotix

Evotix, recently acquired by SAI360, a leading provider of ESG software for enterprise EHS&S, Governance-Risk-Compliance (GRC) and Learning solutions, is a global technology company transforming how employees engage in workplace health and safety. Almost 500 customers use its market-leading solution across various industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, utility services, transport and housing. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, check out the recent acquisition news, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library to learn more about the health and safety industry.

About SAI360

SAI360 is the leading ESG cloud provider connecting GRC, EHS, Sustainability and Learning. Our SAI360 platform streamlines workflow and drives outcomes through flexible, scalable and configurable modules. Our integrated approach sets us apart, helping organizations thrive, create trust, understand their impact and achieve resilience for over 25 years. SAI360 is headquartered in Chicago, with operations and customers across the globe. Discover more at sai360.com.