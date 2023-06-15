Hamerly Sequoia Grove Fighting Climate Change from Palomar Mountain
The sequoia project is a testament to our commitment to preserving the beauty and wonder of our planet for future generations, as these giants of the forest stand tall as symbols of hope and renewal”SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamerly Sequoia Grove is the largest sequoia grove, by count, in Southern California and is located on a 20-acre forested parcel on Palomar Mountain. The property owner, Jim Hamerly, is an avid conservationist and the former College of Business Administration Dean at California State University San Marcos.
Drought conditions and recent forest fires have wiped out thousands of these endangered trees from the forests in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The Hamerly Grove aims to protect this native California fauna via afforestation efforts and to help combat climate change.
About 60 sequoias are growing in Hamerly Grove, with an additional 100 seedlings planted in spring 2021 on roughly 20 neighboring properties. The sequoias are in varying stages of development, with the largest being over 30 feet tall.
The property meets the climate conditions optimal for growing sequoia trees that are known to live up to 3,000 thousand years. The environmental benefit of Sequoia Grove is the sequoia tree’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This harmful greenhouse gas contributes to global warming and climate change. The Grove is working towards the goal set by the United Nations to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Dr. Hamerly has teamed up with California Climate Exchange (CCEX), a CSUSM alumni startup specializing in sustainability and carbon management. CCEX is helping him verify his afforestation efforts on a carbon registry to enable his project to be recognized as positively impacting the global climate. The Sequoia Grove project and CCEX are looking into expanding the grove in acreage and the number of sequoia trees.
California Climate Exchange (CCEX) is a 100% minority company that aims to reduce climate change by implementing carbon strategies with other businesses.
