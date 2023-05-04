Thane Stenner Recognized in Top 50 Advisors Special Report for 2023
Wealth Professional Magazine has listed Stenner Wealth Partners+’ Thane Stenner as one of its Top 50 Advisors for 2023.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent online publication, Wealth Professional Magazine has named Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner at Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management among its Top 50 Advisors for 2023. The list recognizes the industry’s top performers in navigating the current economic turmoil with their clients’ portfolios top of mind.
The list, published this year, profiles financial and wealth management professionals managing books of business that reach up to $1.8 billion. By steering client portfolios through the current challenges of the year’s market, these professionals show their acumen in the sector and display the innovation to implement effective financial management strategies and solutions. In the publication’s Top 50 Advisors Special Report for 2023, selected advisors are profiled for their exceptional performance, among them Thane Stenner.
“To be counted among the Top 50 Advisors of 2023 is an honor that points to the strength and proactive culture of my team and the results we achieve for our clients,” said Mr. Stenner. “When you are intentional and detail-oriented in a good market, your clients trust you to help them navigate tumultuous times. The secret to success is thorough, customer-focused attention.”
As a dually licensed and award-winning wealth advisor, Mr. Stenner has dedicated his career to continuously improving himself and pushing the industry standards. His problem-solving, innovation, and strategic thought processes have established him as a thought leader and expert in the financial sector across North America.
Wealth Professional Magazine provides investment news to financial advisors, portfolio managers, planners, and other industry specialists across Canada. Provided as a free online information resource, Wealth Professional, a subsidiary of Key Media International (KMI), issues newsletters and other informational material that reaches over 15,000 industry professionals weekly.
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique expertise and knowledge have been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.
