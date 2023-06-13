Fermata Discovery Partners with the Missing Persons Center
VIXN has given us the ability not only to view and organize large datasets, but also has many built-in OSINT tools that support our investigative efforts, developing further sources of information.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fermata Discovery, a leading software development firm specializing in digital investigation tools, has partnered with the Missing Persons Center to help investigators resolve open missing persons cases.
The Missing Persons Center is one of the largest online repositories for aggregated data on missing persons, and supports local law enforcement, private investigation teams, peer non-profit organizations and dozens of volunteers by providing the most comprehensive, holistic missing persons profiles possible.
“Every day, our investigators are gathering information on very complex missing persons cases,” said Missing Persons Center Founder & President, Law Olmstead. “Until we found VIXN by Fermata Discovery, we were compiling case data the old-fashioned way and it would take many, many man hours to organize, and it was challenging to analyze trends and connections between victims, suspects and witnesses. VIXN has given our team the ability not only to view and organize large datasets, but also has many built-in OSINT tools that support our investigative efforts, developing further sources of information from one platform.”
Fermata Discovery’s investigative platform, VIXN (Visualize Intelligence Across Networks) is a multifunctional case management and collaboration environment within which investigators can work cases and build out networks in real-time. With VIXN's powerful capabilities, missing persons organizations can aggregate, analyze, and visualize case data in a secure location, enabling them to map networks and uncover critical insights that might otherwise go unnoticed. The platform’s automation and visualization features provide investigators with a quick view of robust datasets, enhancing their ability to identify patterns and quickly zoom in on persons of interest.
Together, Fermata Discovery and the Missing Persons Center hope to bring more open cases to resolution.
Fermata Founder & CEO, Amanda von Goetz, commented: “According to the FBI, there are almost 100,000 open missing persons cases in the United States, 40% of which involve juveniles. Many law enforcement agencies are overwhelmed, which is part of why the work of organizations like the Missing Persons Center is so meaningful. Beyond its tireless efforts to solve cases, the MPC also brings hope to many families that there may be a chance to find out what really happened to their loved ones. Fermata is proud to support the Missing Persons Center in its mission.”
For more information about Fermata Discovery and its investigation tools, visit www.fermatadiscovery.com. To learn more about The Missing Persons Center and its work on missing persons cases, visit www.missingpersonscenter.org
