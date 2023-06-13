Submit Release
SAFES: A Complete Guide for Fire Relief Associations Training Video

The Office of the State Auditor's Pension Division offers free training sessions to relief association officers, municipal trustees, and accountants or auditors. This online training session will walk through how to navigate and use the State Auditor’s Form Entry System, or SAFES for short.

Click on the link below where you want to start watching the video. The video will launch in a new window and you can start playing from that time.

 

 

Please visit the Training Opportunities page to find more training videos. 

