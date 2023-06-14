Velta Technology Urges Railway Industry to Prioritize Cybersecurity to Avoid Risks & Potential Catastrophic Consequences

Discover the Latest Railway Cybersecurity Best Practices with Velta Technology & Cisco 6/15/23

Velta Technology, a leader in industrial cybersecurity, encourages the railway industry to prioritize operational equipment security against cyber threats.

ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Railway systems are critical infrastructure that must remain secure against cyber threats that could potentially cause catastrophic consequences, the impact of which cannot be overstated. Velta Technology, a leader in industrial cybersecurity, urges the railway industry to prioritize operational technology (OT) cybersecurity to safeguard against these threats. The adoption of new technologies, increased interconnectivity, and the proliferation of IoT devices have made railway systems more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The railway industry's evolving cybersecurity challenges have prompted the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish general guidelines and mandates for Class 1 rail and rail transportation. The DHS, through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), have mandated rail carriers take steps to improve their cybersecurity posture and assigned a dedicated team of individuals to work on cybersecurity recommendations and improvements in the industry.

A successful cyberattack could cause disruption to rail services, leading to significant economic losses and even loss of life. For example, a cyberattack on a rail system could contribute to train derailment or collisions, leading to fatalities and injuries. Additionally, a successful cyberattack could cause widespread panic and erode public trust in rail services. There have already been instances of cyberattacks targeting the rail industry, in Iran in 2021 and Belarus in 2022.

Velta Technology's mission is to enable safe, secure, and efficient production in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools and methodologies. With over 100 years of combined experience in industrial manufacturing, enterprise, and C-suite operations, the company is dedicated to ensuring the success of its clients.

"We have substantial OT cybersecurity experience in the rail industry through active engagements with a Class 1 railroad company and other transportation entities on asset visibility and yard auditing,” said Craig Duckworth, Velta Technology Co-Founder and CEO. “Our strategic partnerships with companies like Cisco position us to serve even more rail carriers in the future, so we’re excited to connect with more companies to discuss how we can help strengthen the internal visibility and response mechanisms of their rail ICS systems.”

The challenges posed by IoT proliferation in the rail industry involve device management, authentication, and security. Velta Technology offers a range of cybersecurity products and services that benefit the rail industry in the areas of IoT device management, authentication, and security solutions. Velta Technology’s team of experts work closely with clients to identify vulnerabilities and design customized solutions to mitigate cyber threats.

"There should be a focus within the rail industry on effective risk mitigation strategies and responding appropriately to cyber threats emphasizes the need for Detect, Respond, and Recover initiatives,” Duckworth said. “These strategies aim to detect potential cyber threats early, respond to them effectively, and recover from any damage they may cause.”

Velta Technology is committed to enabling safe and efficient production in a digital world and takes pride in contributing to the railway industry's efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity posture and prevent potentially catastrophic situations.

For more information about Velta Technology and its cybersecurity products and services, visit www.veltatech.com, email asktheexperts@veltatech.com, or call 314-463-3600.

About Velta Technology

Velta Technology specializes in Digital Safety and Cybersecurity for the industrial space. They understand industrial assets and infrastructure and bridge the gap between Industrial IoT and OT/IT convergence. The Velta Technology team is comprised of multi-disciplinary industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure experts. They understand the differences between industrial and IT infrastructures and the toolsets required to secure them. They partner with leading solution providers in the industrial space allowing them to integrate digital safety solutions, expertise, and tools, with existing technologies. To learn more, visit www.veltatech.com.