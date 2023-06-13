Senator Santarsiero Announces $616,000 in State Funds to Combat Substance Use Disorders and Reduce Incarceration in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY – Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) today announced $616,000 in state funds were awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to combat substance use disorders and reduce incarceration in Bucks County.

Child and Family Focus, Inc: $200,000

The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania: $200,000

Bucks County Restrictive Probation Program: $216,000

The funding for Child and Family Services and The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania is a disbursement of State Opioid Response Funds to benefit Bucks County residents with substance use disorders. State Opioid Response Funds support drug courts, Medication Assisted Treatment, Naloxone for first responders and evidence-based prevention programs.

“The opioid epidemic touches every corner of our community, and we must do more to help those who are suffering from substance use disorders,” said Senator Santarsiero. “These organizations do great work treating those in need in our community and I am pleased these state funds are supporting programs to benefit our residents in Bucks County.”

The funding for Bucks County is from Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program funds and will support the county’s Restrictive Probation Program. The program is a sentencing alternative for non-violent offenders in lieu of incarceration.

“Probation is an effective alternative to incarceration for certain non-violent offenders and Bucks County has an impressive program in place,” Senator Santarsiero continued. “These funds will help the county continue its work supporting individuals on probation, setting them on a path toward positive behavioral change.”

Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said, “As a board member of PCCD I was very happy to see these awards were made.”

Child and Family Focus Inc. is a non-profit mental health agency serving children and youth primarily in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh and Northampton, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. Additional information about Child and Family Focus can be found on their website.

The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania is a private non-profit prevention, education, advocacy, assessment, intervention, and recovery support organization, serving the counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery & Philadelphia. Additional information about The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania can be found on their website.

For additional information on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency visit the PCCD website.

###