Attorney General Josh Stein Calls for Stronger Artificial Intelligence Protections

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today urged the federal government to create protections around artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure the technology is responsibly used in a trusted and fair fashion.

“Artificial intelligence, just like any other technology, has both benefits and risks,” said Attorney General Stein. “We need protections that allow us to benefit from AI while preventing bad actors for using it for harm. The federal government needs to take a close look at this issue, and I’m grateful that the NTIA is.”

In their letter to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Attorney General Stein and 22 other attorneys general recommend that the agency consider an approach that recognizes that some AI might require greater oversight, such as AI that is developed or used to make decisions that have legal or otherwise significant impacts on people.

The attorneys general encourage the NTIA to develop a governance framework that leverages the public and private sectors, prioritizes robust transparency and reliable testing and assessment requirements, and allows for government oversight and enforcement for high-risk uses.

Attorney General Stein is joined in sending this letter by the attorneys general of Colorado, Virginia, Tennessee, Connecticut, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Vermont.

A copy of the letter is available here.

