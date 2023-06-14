Regrow Ag Announces Partnership with FarmLab to Streamline Soil Sampling for Carbon Projects

Regrow Ag and FarmLab have partnered to streamline soil sampling and integration of its results for MRV customers, all from a single data collection interface.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Regrow Ag, the leading Resilient Agriculture Platform provider, today announced a new partnership with FarmLab, an Australia-based agritech startup connecting farmers and project developers to specialist soil sampling and analysis services. For Regrow’s MRV customers, this integration with FarmLab means that projects where soil sampling is required can be managed seamlessly, all from a single data collection interface.

Organizations with agriculture supply chains use Regrow’s ag MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) software to monitor and measure the success of nature-based projects in agriculture, which involve implementing climate-smart farming practices that help to sequester atmospheric carbon dioxide in soil and vegetation, such as reducing tillage, planting cover crops, or restoring degraded land. Sometimes these projects are referred to as “carbon farming,” a land management strategy that aims to increase the amount of carbon that is stored in soils, vegetation, and other natural systems. By sequestering carbon, these projects can help to mitigate climate change by reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Soil sampling is traditionally used for carbon farming projects because it allows for the assessment of the soil's carbon content, which is essential for carbon sequestration.

Regrow’s commercially exclusive DNDC (DeNitrification-DeComposition) soil carbon model already greatly minimizes its MRV customers’ needs for soil sampling, because it can accurately estimate the amount of carbon sequestered in soil by using readily available input data and environmental factors to accurately simulate soil carbon and nitrogen dynamics in agricultural and natural ecosystems. However, for some projects and standards, some soil testing is still required. Now, instead of being another step that requires a great deal of time and attention, this process will be greatly simplified by the Regrow-FarmLab partnership.

“Scaling regenerative agriculture requires a delicate balance of cost and accuracy to achieve credible outcomes,” said Dr. Anastasia Volkova, CEO and Co-Founder of Regrow. “At Regrow, we leverage scientific models to estimate the levels of organic carbon in the soil, and we use the soil sampling results to calibrate our models to provide reliable insights for specific regions. Our partnership with FarmLab will streamline the soil sampling and integration of its results for our customers, offering a compliant, consistent and error-free process.”

Regrow customers can choose from a range of sourced quotes, within an integrated E2E (end-to-end) service. The results of the soil sampling will be fed back into Regrow’s baseline GHG emissions modeling without any manual handling. This ensures that sampling results are received in an automated, compliant, and streamlined way, which will reduce risk and make it easy for organizations to comply with emissions accounting protocols when piloting regenerative agriculture projects. Soil sampling density, core depth, and attributes measured will be built into the protocol compliance of Regrow’s Resilient Agriculture Platform. In the first instance, this will enable built-in sampling compliance under the CER 2021 Soil Carbon Method, but will expand in the future to include VM0042 Methodology for Improved Agricultural Land Management and other regenerative ag-focused methodologies.

"FarmLab’s mission is to help 1 million farmers sequester 1 billion tonnes of CO2 by 2025," said Sam Duncan, CEO of FarmLab. "By working together with Regrow, we will be able to get closer to reaching our goals while also enabling some of the world’s biggest CPGs and retailers to meet their own net zero targets, which is ultimately a win for the planet.”

Regrow customers will have access to a marketplace of soil sampling contractors in any geography where FarmLab has established supply, which currently includes Australia and the USA. FarmLab plans to expand into new markets in the future.

About Regrow Ag

Regrow powers Resilient Agriculture for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Partners include Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s. With Regrow’s Resilient Agriculture Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to perpetually ensure profitable supply and protect operational integrity by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, regenerative practices, and proactive adaptation. Learn more at www.Regrow.ag.

About FarmLab

FarmLab is a global AgTech business with a vision to digitise the Earth's environment. Their mission is to simplify and streamline the process of collecting soil, plant, and water tests for consultants, empowering them with the data they need to make informed decisions and drive sustainable agriculture practices. Their platform integrates with an ecosystem of soil testers, and testing laboratories globally to provide real-time data collection and analysis, allowing consultants to collect better data to optimize yields, measure carbon, and increase profits for their clients. FarmLab is committed to helping create a more sustainable and productive agricultural industry that supports the needs of future generations. Learn more solutions at www.getfarmlab.com.

