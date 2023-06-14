Planet Management Group Volunteers Partner with Foodlink
Volunteers help tackle food insecurityROCHESTER, NY, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Management Group, a private client asset management and advisory firm, is teaming up with The Farmlink Project to help Foodlink, a Rochester-based nonprofit leveraging the power of food to end hunger and build healthier communities.
Planet employee volunteers will spend the afternoon sorting, bagging and boxing food to be shared with foodbanks and community partners in Foodlink’s 10-county service area.
The Farmlink Project, a nonprofit combating food insecurity and waste, connects farmers to food banks and communities in need. It funds the harvest and transport of surplus produce to food banks with boots-on-the-ground assistance from volunteers.
Planet supports Farmlink's initiatives as part of its Planet With a Purpose (PWaP) social responsibility platform, which includes funding projects aimed at reducing global food system carbon emissions.
“We support The Farmlink Project and Foodlink in their shared mission of feeding hungry people in the communities where we work and live,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Management Group. “Planet is committed to improving not only the lives of our borrowers, but also the planet as a whole."
With Planet Management Group’s help, The Farmlink Project has moved more than 100 million pounds of surplus food from farms to food banks, enough to prepare more than 83 million meals.
"Food waste and food insecurity are major issues in the United States, despite the appearance of abundance,” said Farmlink Chief Marketing Officer Kate Nelson. "Partnership with companies like Planet enable us to bridge the gap between farmers and food banks through investing in and creating sustainable food systems."
Annually, the U.S. wastes 31% of food produced. By diverting produce from landfills, The Farmlink Project has mitigated more than 34 million pounds of carbon emissions to date.₁
"The Farmlink Project is a common-sense solution solving multiple social challenges," added Dubeck. "It makes a genuine difference for people and the planet, and at Planet Management Group, that’s precisely what we aim to do."
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Management Group
Planet Management Group, LLC, Melville, N.Y., maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com
About The Farmlink Project
The Farmlink Project is an innovative nonprofit rescuing millions of pounds of fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste in order to feed people in need, reduce carbon emissions and heal the planet. To learn more, visit https://www.farmlinkproject.org/.
About Foodlink
Foodlink works to end hunger and build healthier communities by addressing food insecurity in 10 counties in the Rochester and Finger Lake region of New York spanning 7,000 miles. It provides emergency food to food banks, food pantries, and community partners and advocates for a more equitable food system. To learn more, visit Foodlinkny.org.
