Florida State Representative David Silvers Files to Run for State Senate, District 26 in 2026
One of Florida’s most effective Legislators aims to bring experience to the Florida SenatePALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Silvers, Democrat and current State Representative for District 89, has filed to run for State Senate, District 26, in the 2026 election. Senate District 26 is currently held by Senator Lori Berman, who is term-limited in 2026.
Representative David Silvers, widely considered one of Florida’s most effective Democratic legislators, was elected in 2016 and subsequently re-elected in 2018, 2020, and 2022. Rep. Silvers’ record in the legislature has focused on improving the lives of Florida residents, including shepherding significant legislation that prioritizes mental health reform for children, improves public education by focusing on career readiness programs, and criminal justice reform. Additional legislation includes protecting vulnerable investors, such as Florida’s seniors, from being abused or exploited by financial scams, incentivizing the building of additional affordable housing units, and assisting victims of domestic violence.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for State Senate, District 26. In the Florida Legislature, I’ve worked with my colleagues to champion smart policies that benefit Palm Beach County and our state. I’m incredibly proud of the efforts made on mental health and criminal justice reform, in addition to supporting public education, women’s rights and our seniors and families. I have key priorities I am focused on this legislative session and am looking forward to continuing my service to Palm Beach County by running for the Florida Senate, District 26, in 2026 when the seat becomes open,” State Representative David Silvers stated.
After eight successful years in the Florida Legislature, David will be spending time with his family. In addition, he plans on continuing his service to Palm Beach County through local advocacy efforts while preparing for his campaign for State Senate in 2026.
State Representative Silvers’ legislative accomplishments have been honored by numerous organizations. His awards recognizing his service and leadership include:
* Film Florida, Legislative Star, 2020, 2021, 2022
* Big Brothers Big Sisters, Legislative Champion Award, 2021
* Florida Housing Coalition, Housing Champion Award, 2020
* Florida Board of Governors, State University System Student Champion Award, 2019
* Manufacturers Association of Florida, Legislator of the Year, 2018
* PACE Center for Girls, Palm Beach, Believing in Girls Award, 2018
* Florida Association of Counties, FAC County Champion Award, 2017
Locally, in Palm Beach County, Rep. Silvers has volunteered his time and expertise serving on boards, volunteering, and joining as a member of numerous non-profits and community-based organizations, including:
* Florida Blue Key
* Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council
* Economic Council of Palm Beach County
* Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
* Leadership Palm Beach County
* NAMI Palm Beach County
* League of Women Voters Palm Beach County
* Helping Hands, volunteer
* Meals on Wheels, volunteer
* Myasthenia Gravis Foundation Annual Walk, volunteer
Representative Silvers is a small business owner of a local publishing company. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration majoring in Economics from the University of Florida; he went on to receive his J.D. and M.B.A. from the University of Miami. Rep. Silvers is a big fan of the Florida Gators as well as the Miami Hurricanes, having earned degrees from both institutions. As a South Florida native, he is also a fan of our local professional teams: the Heat, Dolphins, Panthers, and Marlins.
Paid by David Silvers, Democrat, for State Senate
Jonathan Cooper
David Silvers Campaign
email us here