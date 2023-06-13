SMTA Releases New Online Training Course on PCB Purchasing Best Practices
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMTA announced that a new 101-level online training course, “Successful PCB Purchasing 101,” is now available in the training section of the SMTA website.
The course is designed to provide best practices for printed circuit board (PCB) sourcing and supplier partnerships. Greg Papandrew, DirectPCB, instructs the course. This course is useful for anyone purchasing printed circuit boards or influencing PCB sourcing decisions and strategy.
The decision to develop this course was driven by the SMTA Training Committee to bring more practical expertise as it relates to the procurement process. As with all SMTA online training courses, “Successful PCB Purchasing 101” was peer-reviewed by members of a task force assembled by the training committee to ensure non-commercialism and quality.
The recorded presentation duration is 25 minutes followed by a 15-question quiz to confirm knowledge retention. The course format is online, with on-demand access for up to one year. SMTA membership is required for access.
This and other courses are offered at an affordable rate for SMTA members.
Course details and registration are available online at: https://smta.org/store/viewproduct.aspx?id=22062252
Learn more about the online training program here: https://smta.org/training
If you have any questions, please contact Ryan Flaherty at ryan@smta.org or +1 952-920-7682.
SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.
