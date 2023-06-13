Gov. Justice joins Niterra North America Inc. to kick off major plant expansion in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and Niterra North America Inc., formerly known as NGK Spark Plugs U.S.A. Inc., held an event today to announce the commencement of construction at Niterra’s Sissonville, West Virginia campus, marking a significant milestone in their expansion efforts. This investment enhances their operations and reinforces their dedication to the state of West Virginia.

“Niterra’s continued investment in our state is an incredible testament to the West Virginia community we’ve built together,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia is now regarded around the world as the best place to start a business, expand a business, and to live, work, and raise a family. This expansion will create new job opportunities and contribute to the economic growth and prosperity in Sissonville in a major way, so we thank Niterra from the bottom of our hearts for their commitment to West Virginia.”

The Sissonville campus, established in 1994, is home to the NGK Spark Plug and NTK oxygen sensor assembly plants. What began with 90 permanent jobs has now grown to over 500 full-time and 70 temporary positions. The campus expansion will add 75,000 square feet of space and approximately 30 new job opportunities, further solidifying Niterra’s regional presence.

“Niterra remains committed to contributing to the economic growth of Sissonville and West Virginia,” Niterra’s Regional President and CEO Michael Schwab said. “We are dedicated to investing in our employees and the communities in which we operate and are excited about this expansion in our operations.”

Despite the challenges posed by economic downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic, Niterra prioritized its workforce, ensuring no layoffs or furloughs occurred. In fact, they encouraged their employees to actively participate in community volunteering and even provided compensation for their time. Niterra remains dedicated to fostering economic growth and prosperity in Sissonville and throughout West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to be here today and to celebrate the expansion of such a staple in our community,” Secretary of the WV Department of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael said. “We have seen much growth throughout the years and can’t wait to watch Niterra continue to help with providing jobs and stability to our hard-working citizens.”

In addition to the groundbreaking ceremony, Niterra partnered with One Tree Planted and planted a commemorative tree on the expanded campus, after announcing their donation of 1,000 trees to the community.

About Niterra North America, Inc.

Founded in 1936, Niterra North America, Inc., formerly NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc., has been a global leader in technology, innovation, and world-class quality in designing spark plugs and oxygen sensors. Today, Niterra continues this tradition by transforming their business portfolio, expanding core ceramic technologies, exploring new capabilities, and developing solutions and services that address social issues while contributing to a sustainable society.

Known for their exceptional quality and reliability, NGK Spark Plugs will continue manufacturing spark plugs under their trusted brand, while ceramic-related products will be produced under the NTK Technical Ceramics brand. Niterra North America, Inc. maintains its headquarters in Wixom, MI and operates manufacturing, inventory, and distribution facilities in Irvine, CA, Sissonville, WV, and Chicago, IL.

For more information, please visit www.niterra.com.