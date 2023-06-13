"MEAN GIRLS MEETS SCREAM" - GET EXCITED FOR "SUMMER RENTAL", BESTSELLING AUTHOR REKTOK ROSS’S LATEST THRILLER!
Best-Selling author Rektok Ross releases her latest thriller, SUMMER RENTAL. Described as Mean Girls meets SCREAM, this twisty thriller is must-read for summer!
Summer Rental Keeps the reader's riveted attention from the first page to last . . . more plot twists and turns than a Disneyland roller coaster!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran trial attorney turned best-selling author, producer, and screenwriter LianI Kotcher AKA Rektok Ross is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated sophomore thriller, Summer Rental, set to hit bookstores and online retailers nationwide on June 13th, 2023.
— —Midwest Book Review
Following the success of her debut thriller Ski Weekend—a Barnes & Noble Top 10 and Amazon bestseller currently in development for a major motion picture with the producers of the blockbuster SAW Franchise—, Ross has once again captured the nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat thrills in this heart-pounding psychological thriller described as Mean Girls meets Scream.
In Summer Rental, readers are transported to the luxurious and remote Palm Key Island, where a group of friends reunite during July 4th for one last blow-out party weekend before college. It’s the summer vacation of a lifetime for Riley March: beautiful beaches, epic nightlife, and hot guys like her crush—superstar soccer player Sebastian Ramos. There’s just one catch. Everyone on this trip is hiding something. Riley is hiding her past in order to fit in. Sebastian is hiding his feelings for Riley. And someone is hiding what really happened to Jordyn Chang, a classmate that mysteriously died last summer.
Things take a dark turn after one of Riley’s friends goes missing, and a hurricane cuts the group off from civilization. Trapped inside their rental house, a killer stalks them one by one. No one is safe. Everyone’s a suspect. As the body count rises, Riley and her friends must confront the secrets they've been keeping if they want to stay alive.
“I’m thrilled to be releasing Summer Rental and can’t wait for readers to get their hands on it,” says Ross. “I’ve always been such a fan of the great revenge killer thrillers like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream, and I’m excited to bring my own fresh take to the genre. But I’m most proud of not just creating a page-turner I hope readers will devour but also exploring timely themes I’m incredibly passionate about, like the harms of bullying and toxic female friendships.”
With Summer Rental, Ross once again showcases her talent for crafting relatable, multi-dimensional characters and weaving together her signature recipe of thrills and chills, just a dash of romance, and an underlying social commentary that makes her books so popular for book club discussions. Summer Rental promises to be a must-read for fans of Ross’s bestselling and award-winning Ski Weekend and readers new to Ross who are looking for their next great summer read. Summer Rental will be released in paperback and ebook formats on June 13th, 2023; available everywhere books are sold.
REVIEWS OF SUMMER RENTAL
“A fun and scary slasher thriller”
—KIRKUS REVIEWS
"Keeps the reader's riveted attention from the first page to last . . . more plot twists and turns than a Disneyland roller coaster!"
A riveting beach read perfect for fans of:
◦ Unputdownable and fast-paced thrillers, murder mysteries, and suspense romance
◦ Summer books and vacation reads
◦ Thrillers that make you think and leave you guessing.
◦ Colleen Hoover meets Pretty Little Liars
◦ Bingeworthy TikTok books
ABOUT REKTOK ROSS
Rektok Ross is the pen name of Liani Kotcher, a trial attorney turned award-winning and bestselling author, screenwriter, and producer. An avid reader since childhood, Liani writes exactly the kind of books she loves to escape into herself: exciting thrillers with strong female leads, swoon-worthy love interests, and life-changing moments. She graduated from the University of Florida School of Journalism and obtained her juris doctorate at the University of Miami School of Law. Originally from South Florida, she splits her time between San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas with her husband,
step kids, and dogs. She is the recipient of several awards, including the American Fiction Awards, IAN Book of the Year Awards, Readers’ Favorite Book Awards, the Chanticleer Dante Rossetti Book Awards, and Women Writing the West. Her debut young adult thriller Ski Weekend was a Barnes & Noble and Amazon National Bestseller, named a “best book of the Year" by
Cosmopolitan, Entertainment Weekly, Parade, BookRiot, Yahoo! Life, Brit + Co., BookTrib, and J-14, and it is currently in development for a major motion picture. You can find her online just about anywhere at @RektokRoss and on her website, www.RektokRoss.com, where she blogs about books and writing.
SUMMER RENTAL
A Thriller
By Rektok Ross
On Sale June 13, 2023
Paperback - $17.99 | eBook - $9.95 | ISBN-13: 978-0988256828
