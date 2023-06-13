"TWISTER" 2 TO ROAR BACK TO LIFE IN CHICKASHA, OKLAHOMA: ICONIC TORNADO MOVIE SET TO REBOOT IN ITS ORIGINAL LOCATION.
The well-awaited Twister 2 Sequel is finally in the works, and devoted fans get a front-row seat to the action in Chickasha Oklahoma.CHICKASHA, OKLAHOMA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twister, the beloved 1996 blockbuster that thrilled audiences around the world, is set to make a triumphant return to the big screen. The iconic movie, known for its heart-stopping tornado-chasing action, will be rebooted and filmed in its original location - the vibrant, film-friendly town of Chickasha, Oklahoma.
Twister 2 reboot promises to deliver an even better exhilarating experience that pays homage to the original while bringing a fresh perspective to the story. With the advancements in visual effects and hints of Spielberg being the executive director, fans can expect even more realistic and jaw-dropping tornado sequences that will transport them right into the heart of the storm.
"I couldn’t believe how realistic the set looked when I drove by it, '' says Edward Perez, owner of two businesses in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Manmade Cattle and Manmade Kennels. "At first I thought an actual tornado swept through this place only to realize it's a movie set".
The production team has partnered closely with local authorities and experts in meteorology to ensure an authentic representation of Oklahoma’s unique tornado landscape. With the cooperation of the city's residents, the film crew will have the opportunity to capture the essence of the region and showcase the resilience and bravery of those who face these formidable forces of nature.
Residents of Chickasha Oklahoma continue to express their enthusiasm about this upcoming movie project. "We are thrilled to have the Twister reboot film in our city. It not only brings excitement and economic opportunities but also showcases the indomitable spirit of our community. The movie set is right in our backyard, and I cannot wait to see and document how things build up over the coming weeks”, added Sarah, an Oklahoma-based business-woman who also runs I Love Chickasha, a website that brings you the latest buzz happening in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
The reboot of Twister is expected to generate a significant boost to the local economy, providing job opportunities and promoting tourism in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Furthermore, it serves as a testament to the region's rich cinematic heritage and reinforces Chickasha’s position as an attractive destination for film production.
Casting for the film is currently underway, with big names like Top Gun Maverick's Glen Powell, Mandalorian's Katy O'Brian, and Downton Abbey's Garry Hadden-Paton already scooping lead roles in the film. As the anticipation builds, fans of the original Twister can start counting down the days until they once again witness the thrilling chase, the electrifying tension, and the courage of those who dare to challenge the power of the storm.
Word has it that Twister 2 Movie will hit the big screen in July 19th, 2024.
For more information and updates about the Twister reboot, and mini-snippets of the action happening on set, check out Sarah’s website www.ilovechickasha.com.
