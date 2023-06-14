International Development and Relief Foundation Welcomes Nabil Ali as New Chief Operations Officer

The International Development and Relief Foundation's new Chief of Operations, Nabil Ali

New COO appointment strengthens IDRF's leadership for expanded global impact in disaster relief & sustainable development

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development Relief Foundation (IDRF) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Nabil Ali as its new Chief Operating Officer. With a remarkable track record of managing complex international development and humanitarian projects in over 30 countries, Mr. Ali brings a wealth of experience and expertise to IDRF. His profound commitment to supporting remote communities in conflicted regions and his significant contributions to empowering youth in Canada have made him a standout leader in the field.

During his tenure as Sr. Director of Programs and Operations at IDRF, Mr. Ali successfully aligned development priorities with strategic objectives, leading the Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, and Fundraising teams to implement improvements that enhanced operational efficiency. With support of Global Affairs Canada, he also designed a 5-year non-clinical resilience-focused national mental health intervention program in Guyana, the country’s first, that launched in 2022. His strategic vision and expertise enabled IDRF to implement over 100 sustainable development and humanitarian projects annually, positively impacting nearly 1.89 million people worldwide last year.

As the new Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Ali will leverage his extensive experience in agile project management, corporate social partnerships, strategic planning, and organizational operations management to further enhance IDRF's operational excellence. Working closely with the Chief Executive Officer and the Leadership team, he will drive program efficiency and organizational growth, ensuring that IDRF continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable communities worldwide.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Nabil Ali as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Mahmood Qasim, CEO of IDRF. "His exceptional leadership and dedication to humanitarian and sustainable development initiatives perfectly align with IDRF's mission and vision. We are confident that under Mr. Ali's guidance, IDRF will further strengthen its impact and bring about positive change in even more communities in need."

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mr. Nabil Ali as he assumes his new role as Chief Operating Officer at IDRF. With his outstanding leadership and steadfast commitment, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in advancing IDRF's mission of providing effective disaster relief and sustainable development solutions worldwide.



About International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF):

The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is a leading Canadian international organization that has administered humanitarian assistance and development programs globally since 1984. IDRF strives to alleviate poverty, provide disaster relief, support sustainable development, and empower marginalized communities in crisis-affected countries. With a commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainability, IDRF works collaboratively with local partners and stakeholders to create lasting positive change. For more information, visit www.idrf.com