Confide Breezes Through PCI DSS 4.0 Client Engagements with TCT Portal

TCT Portal simplifies PCI DSS assessments and reduces reporting time by half

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a global leader in compliance management software, today announced that it is reducing PCI DSS 4.0 reporting time by 50 percent for compliance assessment firms. In its latest case study, TCT shows how it was able to help assessment firm Confide streamline their workflow, reduce QA bottlenecks, and improve transparency for clients.

Confide had been watching the development of PCI 4.0 for years, and they were anticipating that the updated certification would be more toilsome than v.3.2.1. The increased complexity had to be addressed immediately, because many of Confide’s clients were eager to start using PCI 4.0 as soon as possible.

As Associate Director of Security Nicole Braun began working on her first ROC for PCI 4.0, she quickly realized the work that lay ahead of her. “I had a spreadsheet with six different tabs,” she said. “It was an absolute nightmare to try and actually keep track of all the evidence references that I was going to need. I found it unwieldy even within the first couple of hours of trying to write a version 4 ROC.”

Another layer of complexity was introduced during the QA process. PCI 4.0 uses reference numbers, providing no context for the documents, processes, and observations that QA reviews. For Confide, it was almost impossible for the QA person to track what they were reviewing.

Transparency of the audit process was always something Confide struggled with, and PCI 4.0 exacerbated the problem. The assessment process was frustratingly opaque for their clients, and they needed to find a way to make it more transparent.

Confide needed a compliance management solution that would make the assessment process more streamlined, more efficient, and less onerous. They also needed a tool that would suit a range of organizations with an array of compliance needs. It had to be easy to use, highly responsive, and flexible enough to use across various assessments and standards.

TCT Portal has streamlined Confide’s work and reduced reporting time by half. The QA process has been streamlined and clients have the visibility they need.

“At the end of the day, we want all our customers to achieve a sustainable compliance program and not view compliance as a roadblock,” Braun said. “TCT Portal is a key component of making the assessment or audit process less painful and achieving that outcome.”

“TCT Portal was built by people who have lived in the trenches of compliance, not by a generic software company,” TCT Founder Adam Goslin said. “The compliance tool’s flexibility allows Assessment firms like Confide to work the way they want to work — and to see dramatic gains in efficiencies.”

TCT has published a case study on Confide’s results, available on TCT’s website at www.GetTCT.com.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages (via TCT Portal) for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO, and dozens of lesser-known standards.