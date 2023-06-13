Historic Texas Playground Saves 10,000 Rubber Tires from Landfill

Rice University needed a durable and permeable solution for their outdoor pathways and emergency access driveways. Piper Whitney Construction installed permeable concrete to help rainwater reabsorb into the soil.

A leading Woman/Minority-Owned business in Houston, Texas is fighting the tide against flooding in the Gulf Coast with permeable alternatives to concrete.

In the last 20 years, Houston's estimated flood damages exceed $173 Billion. The time for change our construction practices of installing cheap concrete is now. We're the ones providing a solution.” — Kryshon Bratton

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kryshon Bratton, President of Piper Whitney Construction, LLC (PWC) is working hard to reshape construction in Houston by providing alternative sustainable flood prevention solutions. The Houston native wants to ensure her city doesn't relive the costly damages seen too often by weather events over the last 20 years. Estimates for flood damages in Houston have run over $173 Billion in expense and that's not just from hurricanes, but dense seasonal rain that is normal for this sub-tropic location.

With a strong focus on reducing their environmental impact, PWC offers a comprehensive range of permeable products as alternatives to traditional nonporous materials. Their expertise spans from utilizing recycled products to a diverse array of eco-friendly alternatives, including an innovative porous drivable concrete.

PWC recently completed a renovation for the Rice University campus. They replaced parts of the pedestrian and emergency lanes with a porous concrete called Raincrete. The permeable installation ensures the health and hydration of tree roots and vegetation by allowing rainwater to be reabsorbed into the surface soil instead of being diverted down the storm drains.

At Houston's historic Emancipation Park, manufacturing representatives flew in from as far as Denmark and Portugal to witness product testing of the playground. PWC replaced the existing playground surface area with their cutting-edge pervious material, diverting a staggering 10,000 tires from landfills. The result is an environmentally friendly surface that enables rainwater to naturally replenish the earth, providing benefits to the park's ecosystem and mitigating injuries to children from falls.

These projects represent a small portion of the innovative solutions offered by Piper Whitney Construction to preserve Houston's green spaces and alleviate strain on the city's storm water drainage system.

With the population boom in Texas and the soaring demand for new housing, local builders have relied on cheap traditional concrete solutions which have exasperated the drainage issues. The relentless flood damage and skyrocketing replacement costs have now forced community leaders to seek alternative approaches. Collaborative efforts with community residents and stakeholders are crucial when advocating to local governments to mandate the inclusion of permeable surfaces in construction planning. Even requiring a small percentage of permeable surface in new construction projects would contribute to a more sustainable and resilient Houston in the face of inevitable floods. Currently, Kryshon Bratton and Piper Whitney Construction are the leading voice in the conversation of driving the changes needed for a more resilient city.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mrs. Kryshon Bratton

President

(713) 504-1260

Kryshon@PiperWhitney.com

About Piper Whitney Construction:

Piper Whitney Construction is a woman/minority owned business leading the way in sustainable flood solutions located in Houston, Texas. With a focus on products with a low environmental footprint and their range of permeable solutions, they are reshaping the construction industry while fostering a greener and safer future for the state.

Rice University Permeable Paving Installation