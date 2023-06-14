Woodall Grain Company announces acquisition of Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Inc. Grain Division
Woodall Grain Company and Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Inc have entered into a definitive agreement for Woodall Grain Company to acquire AFC’s grain division.DECHERD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodall Grain Company (WGC) and Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Inc (AFC) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Woodall Grain Company to acquire AFC’s grain division.
Alabama Farmers Cooperative was organized in Decatur, Alabama in 1936 by a group of local county co-ops. Upon formation, the new cooperative developed a modest plant in Decatur to satisfy the farmers’ need for fairly priced fertilizer. In 1957, AFC added a grain marketing service to provide a more direct and ready market for farmers' grain. AFC owns or manages granaries across Alabama and merchandises grain for several other facilities.
“We are pleased to welcome AFC grain division to the Woodall family,” says Jared Woodall, Woodall Grain Company CEO. “Our two companies share the same values, including an unwavering commitment to prioritizing farmers, making this a tremendous fit. We are excited to further expand our footprint in Alabama providing customers with the highest level of individualized grain marketing services.”
“Woodall’s expanded services, including customized marketing strategies and direct ship options, will prove to be valuable assets to the customer base,” states Lou Pfister, Woodall Grain Company COO.
“AFC believes Woodall’s acquisition of the grain division will only enhance the grain merchandising and marketing services for our farmers. AFC has always focused on providing the best possible service to its member co-ops and local farmers through the most beneficial means available. Woodall’s proven expertise and farmer-focused approach to the grain business simply furthers that goal,” says Alabama Farmers Cooperative CEO Rivers Myres.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close July 2023.
About Woodall Grain Company
Established in 2005 by fifth generation farmers, Woodall Grain Company is headquartered in Decherd, Tennessee and specializes in merchandising corn, wheat, and soybeans. WGC provides producers and end users with the highest level of individualized grain marketing and risk management services for the greatest level of profitability. Elevators are currently located in Decherd, Fayetteville, Elora, and Manchester, TN for ease of delivery and fast unloading. Customers can also deliver to any location and take advantage of WGC’s Farmer Direct delivery points and on-farm pickup services. For more information visit woodallgrain.com.
About Alabama Farmers Cooperative
Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Inc. (AFC) was organized in Decatur, Alabama in 1936 and is a cooperative in the truest sense of the word. AFC is governed by local, farmer-owned cooperatives with a Board of Directors consisting of farmers who actively participate in the agricultural growth of Alabama and Northwest Florida. Through diversity and strong leadership, AFC has grown to become one of the largest farmer-owned agriculture related businesses in the Southeast, operating 30 member Co-ops with over 60 retail locations.
Lou Pfister
Woodall Grain Company
+1 931-968-1070
email us here