FWC and partner agencies conduct enhanced patrols during “Boater Skip Day,” resulting in zero boating accident fatalities

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) joined local law enforcement to conduct high visibility patrols at Baynard Point on the St. Johns River during Clay County’s unofficial holiday, “Boater Skip Day.” 

“I am happy to say that this year there were no reported boating accidents or fatalities,” said FWC Capt. Clay Huff. “We appreciate the collaboration with partner agencies devoted to keeping the boating public on the St. Johns River safe and providing safe waterways for everyone to enjoy.”

In total, officers issued 103 written warnings for various boating violations and 38 uniform boating citations. Eighteen arrests were made for boating under the influence, removing impaired operators from the water and roads.

For more boating safety tips, visit MyFWC.com/SafeBoating.

