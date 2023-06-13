Introducing "The Magical Story of a Clean Sewer": A Fun and Educational New Book for Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amir Simyar, a multi-talented individual with a passion for storytelling, has just released his latest work, "The Magical Story of a Clean Sewer." This imaginative tale follows the adventures of two hamster morphs, Kex & Kola, who live in a magical city built by hamsters in the sewer. This city is not like any other sewer, as it is clean, with rivers, crystal clear water, and palm trees that make it look like a tropical paradise.
In this magical world, rodents have access to an abundance of food and live like middle to upper-class citizens. This unique and educational story is written in such a way that it teaches children the importance of proper dental hygiene.
The hamster morphs in the story sing a catchy tooth paste and fluoride song, making brushing their teeth fun and entertaining for children.
Amir Simyar, who is a writer, director, producer, and dentist, draws on his extensive background and experience to craft this entertaining and educational story. Born in Tehran, Iran, Amir's parents moved to Sweden when he was just four years old. With a strong education and upbringing, Amir eventually moved to Los Angeles where he received a Bachelor's Degree in TV and Film. He went on to earn a Diploma in Audio Engineering and post-production from the Institute of Audio Research in New York, where he graduated with honors.
After completing his education, Amir attended Wroclaw Medical University in Poland where he earned a Master's Degree in Dentistry. With his passion for storytelling, Amir combined his talents and signed a distribution deal with Pops TV, a part of Turner Broadcasting. His animated TV show "Kex & Kola in the Big City, The Magical Story of a Clean Sewer" was licensed, dubbed into Vietnamese, and broadcasted on Pops Worldwide. The show has received over 5 million views in Vietnam and will soon be released as larger episodes of 22 minutes worldwide.
"The Magical Story of a Clean Sewer" is a must-read for children of all ages. With its imaginative storyline, fun and educational elements, and colorful illustrations, this book is sure to captivate young readers and leave them with a valuable lesson about the importance of proper dental hygiene.
