Women of Watts and Beyond Joins BET Awards Weekend Events Lineup With its 20th Annual “Stop The Violence” March

Women of Watts and Beyond Founder Lydia Friend at the Watts Towers Empowering The Community.

Women of Watts and Beyond adds a powerful voice to BET Awards Weekend, bringing their 20th Annual "Stop The Violence" March. Empowering change through unity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women of Watts and Beyond, a prominent community organization dedicated to strengthening and building the family structure, mentoring, and supporting families through raising awareness, proudly announces its participation in the BET Awards Weekend Events. The organization will be hosting its 20th Annual “Stop The Violence” march at 1827 East 103rd Street Los Angeles, CA 90002 on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The event will commence at 10:00 am and continue until 6:00 pm, with the assembly scheduled for 10:00 am and the march beginning at 11:00 am.

Under the dynamic leadership of esteemed community activist Lydia Friend, Women of Watts and Beyond has been steadfastly working towards putting an end to violence and fostering positive change within the Watts community. Since its inception in 2003, this remarkable organization has strived to serve the community in multifaceted ways, including providing meals, organizing holiday giveaways, offering mentorship programs, and advocating for transformative initiatives to benefit the residents of Watts.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the BET Awards Weekend Events and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of our ‘Stop The Violence’ march,” expressed Lydia Friend, the visionary behind Women of Watts and Beyond. “This event serves as a beacon of hope for our community, reminding us that by standing united, we can bring about lasting change. We extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us as we march through the streets of Watts, united against violence.”

Prominent personalities such as Pastor E Hamilton will serve as the MC and open the event, setting the stage for an impactful and inspiring day. The event will be graced by the presence of esteemed confirmed and special invited guests, including Tim McOsker for Los Angeles City Council CD15, Assemblymember Mike Gipson representing California’s 65th Assembly District, J’Tasha St. Cyr, Jessie Drummer, Sweet Alice Harris, Chef Keith Corbin, Pam Driskel, Duane Finley, Actor Miguel Nunez Jr (Juwanna Man), Ms. T (Ms. T’s Music Factory on Lifetime Network), Karma (Pop Girl Group) GioVanni Watson (Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored), Hope Flood (Comedian), Celebrity Chef Supreme, Dr. Cookie Humphrey (Compulsive Magazine Founder and Publisher), and Seff Furey (Celebrity Massage Therapist), and many more distinguished individuals. Their participation reflects their commitment to supporting the cause and standing united against violence.

The lineup of performances includes Gospel Singers Hazel Love and Tee Tee Zhane, P2P Community Development INC, Camp 8 Republic (Rarebreed, Therrey, Chilly Baby), Yukon, Pastor Purpose (Rapping Preacher), King Cyrus, K-Luv, Ultimate West, 2 Face, Queen Theresa, Praze, Rise (Children, youth & young adults performing arts ministry), Prophetess Ashabi Perkins, Latasha Bracks, Queen Nzingha, The Shortwells, and many more talented artists.

Notably, Helecia Choyce, better known as former Death Row Records Artist SKG, holds a significant role as a brand ambassador for Women of Watts and Beyond. Her invaluable contribution lies in actively advocating against community violence, utilizing her influential voice and platform to raise awareness and foster positive change.

Adding to the excitement, BreakBoards Sport LLC Games will be hosting a breakboard contest during the event, featuring thrilling giveaways. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in this engaging activity, showcasing their skills and competing for exciting prizes. In addition to the breakboard contest, various giveaways including food, water, toiletries, and more will be provided to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience for all.

The Women of Watts and Beyond “Stop The Violence” march has garnered significant support from sponsors who have played an instrumental role in making this event possible. The organization expresses its heartfelt appreciation to its sponsors Penske Toyota, Mesereau Law Group, DUB Magazine, Hello Giggles, Plains All American Pipeline, LocoL, Far West Meats, Via Trading, Heart of Compassion Distribution, McKay’s Mortuaries, Pro Club, Banky Printing, Joker Party Supply, Amazon, Starbucks, KJLH, Sam’s Club, Heart of Compassion Distribution, Pro Club Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, Victory Ground Support Equipment, the OneLegacy Foundation and many others, for their generous support and commitment to our cause.

The event will be further amplified by the generous PR services donation from The SheRise Enterprise, led by CEO SheRise Ford The Six Foot Publicist. As a key partner and publicist for the march, The SheRise Enterprise brings its expertise and commitment to empower the community and raise awareness about the urgent need to stop the violence. Through their dedicated support, the Women of Watts and Beyond march aims to create a profound impact and inspire lasting change within the Watts community.

Women of Watts and Beyond cordially invites members of the media, community leaders, concerned citizens, and all individuals who share their vision of a violence-free community to join in covering and participating in this remarkable event. Together, they can make a difference and create a brighter future for the Watts community.

For media inquiries, talent submissions, or further information about the Women of Watts and Beyond “Stop The Violence” march, please contact: