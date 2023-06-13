INAUGURAL SAWASDEE DC THAI FESTIVAL CELEBRATES 190 YEARS OF THAI-US RELATIONS ON THE NATIONAL MALL
The Sawasdee DC Thai Festival 2023 will be held on July 2, 2023, on the National Mall (at 3rd and 4th St) to celebrate 190 years of Thailand-U.S. Diplomatic Relations
Royal Thai Embassy honors the long partnership between two strong allies while showcasing the beauty of Thai arts and culture.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal Thai Embassy is pleased to announce the Sawasdee DC Thai Festival 2023 will be held on July 2, 2023, on the National Mall (at 3rd and 4th St) to celebrate 190 years of Thailand-U.S. Diplomatic Relations.
“Sawasdee” means ‘Hello’ in Thai, and we are delighted to showcase Thailand’s culture, heritage, and history through this Festival as we celebrate nearly two centuries of special trust and collaboration built between our two countries through the 1833 Treaty of Amity and Commerce,” says Tanee Sangrat, Ambassador of Thailand to the United States of America. “Thai-American communities here are strong and united. They are an integral fabric of the Asian American community across generations in the U.S., and we honor that as well.”
Festival Details
The National Mall will come alive the weekend before the Fourth of July with a vibrant mix of Thai-American cultural performances, including the celebrated Muay Thai Master "Buakaw," the famous "4 Mix" Thai LGBTQ+ pop music group, the rising Thai pop star “Ally,” Wendell Brunious and the New Orleans Quintet, who has performed with the Jazz King - former King Bhumibol Adulyadej, traditional Thai dances, music and performing arts, Thai massage, Thai food and many more! Learn more about the festival HERE, which will happen rain or shine.
Meet the Performers. Read more about them HERE.
- Ally Nitibhon, Thai singer, actress, and model. She rocketed in popularity when she debuted with the single "How to Love" in 2020 and continues to captivate her 1.3 million Instagram fans with one hit single after another in Thailand.
- 4Mix. This Thai LGBTQ+ T-Pop Group, under 411 Records, consists of four members: Ninja, Mcka, Folksong, and George. They officially debuted on November 10, 2022, with the track, ‘Y U COMEBACK,’ currently having over 17M views on YouTube. 4Mix has built a strong fanbase in Latin America and performed in Mexico many times. They headlined the “Minnesota Songkran Festival” last May.
- Buakaw Banchamek, Muay Thai Champion. Sombat Banchamek, a.k.a. Buakaw Banchamek, is a professional Muay Thai boxer and world-renowned Muay Thai practitioners who has won the K-1 World MAX Championship, Shoot Boxing S-Cup World Championship and WMC Muaythai Muaythai Diamond World Championship, among others, in a career spanning over 290 wins.
- Wendell Brunious and the New Orleans Quintet. Having performed with and in front of the late King Bhumibol, Wendell Brunious will bring the jazz compositions composed by the late Monarch and some of the original New Orleans and American jazz to the Festival, with the help of the New Orleans Quintet, including his wife, Caroline.
- Moradokmai Theatre. This Theatre Community and Homeschool was founded in 2005 by Kru Chang - Janaprakal Chandruang, a dramatist and Thai National Artist. The school encourages its students to cultivate the legacy of traditional training while finding a balance with modern pedagogy. It consists of 35 students and offers teachings in Thai classical dance, classical music, jazz, blues, rap, hip-hop, as well as Thai and contemporary theater.
- Other performances include classical dances from Todd Tongdee, Kai Whitcomb and the Thai-American Association of South Florida, the Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota, Somapa Thai Dance and Wat Nawamintararachutis Buddhist Thai Sunday School from Boston, and martial arts performances (Muay Boran and Sword Play) from The Little Giant Muay Thai. The Nuad Thai and Spa Association of America will offer Thai massage. Chef Tong, the Thai Ambassador’s Head Chef, will demonstrate his cooking skills, and there will also be a light-hearted Som Tam (papaya salad) Cooking Competition on stage.
To schedule an interview with Ambassador Sangrat about the event, please contact Laura Evans Media.
The Royal Thai Embassy would like to thank the sponsors of Sawasdee DC Thai Festival 2023, including C.P. Group, CPF, PTT, PTTGC America, Indorama Ventures, SCG, Nitto, Marriott International, New Orleans & Company, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives of Thailand, USA Muay Thai, International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA), Nuad Thai and Spa Association of America, Thai-American Association Washington, D.C., Thai Isan Association of Washington, D.C., Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota, Thai American Association of South Florida, AFS, Fulbright, and Peace Corps.
Sheila Jaskot
Laura Evans Media
+1 301-404-0257
email us here