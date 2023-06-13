Grupo Navis appoints Ángel R. Santiago as President and CEO

Grupo Navis appoints Ángel R. Santiago as President and CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Grupo Navis, parent company, owner of food import, export, and distribution companies, such as Caribbean Produce Exchange (CPE) and Fresh House, announced the appointment of Eng. Ángel R. Santiago as President and CEO. Navis owns companies such as Caribbean Produce Exchange (CPE), Fresh House, Caribbean Logistics Solutions, and WanaBana USA. In addition, he is a partner with the Austrofood company in Ecuador and founder of Nutriendo PR, a non-profit organization focused on impacting the health of Puerto Ricans by strengthening the nutritional food security of those who reside in Puerto Rico.
“At Grupo Navis, our vision is of a future where we use the strengths of business to address the social problems that afflict us. This appointment not only strengthens our strategic direction, but also highlights Ángel's authentic representation of the mission and values of our business group,” stated Gualberto Rodríguez Feliciano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Navis.
As mentioned by Mr. Rodríguez Feliciano, Santiago has demonstrated his ability to transform businesses into companies with significant social impact, such as the Caribbean Produce Exchange (CPE), managing to turn this company of more than six decades into a vital source of nutrition for Puerto Ricans, distributing more than 3 million boxes of food in 11 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through these actions, the quality of life of thousands of citizens and families has been positively impacted. Similarly, the company has strengthened its supply chain, reinforcing its support for local farmers, and delivering food to numerous communities.
Additionally, with the goal of boosting support for local merchants, CPE recently launched "CPE Directo." This innovative wholesale food platform for businesses seeks to make life easier for wholesalers, providing them with direct access to the best healthy brands and fresh products such as fruits and vegetables. CPE Directo is designed to respond to the specific needs of small businesses in Puerto Rico, allowing their growth and prosperity in an increasingly challenging market.
Under his guidance, Grupo Navis has developed and strengthened businesses such as Fresh House, a company that provides integrated solutions for the purchase of food and supplies, with direct delivery to homes, in alliance with the health sector and non-profit organizations to serve the most vulnerable populations.
Caribbean Logistics Solutions, another successful project under his leadership, offers personalized and tailored logistics solutions for multinational clients, ensuring efficient and timely delivery in different industrial sectors.
WanaBana USA, specialized in the marketing and distribution of tropical fruit nectars and purees, represents one more of the successful initiatives under his leadership, further expanding Grupo Navis' participation in the food industry internationally.
“Ángel has forged an international team of professionals committed to the organization's mission and passionate about increasing our impact in the communities we serve. We are convinced that, under his leadership, we will be able to continue expanding our business footprint, developing innovative solutions that improve people's quality of life and generating business opportunities that strengthen our goal of promoting positive change in society," Rodríguez Feliciano said.
Santiago's leadership is distinguished by its collaborative approach. He has worked closely with organizations such as the Red Cross on disaster management, the USDA “Farmers to Families” program for the distribution of food boxes; “Fresenius” for the delivery of prescription boxes of fresh produce to patients with chronic kidney disease; and has forged research partnerships with the Harvard School of Public Health and the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition, demonstrating the versatility and scope of our collaborative efforts. It should be noted that, in October 2022, Santiago was appointed by the Federal Secretary of Agriculture, Thomas Vilscak as Advisor to the Food and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee (FVIAC) of the Department of Agriculture of USA (USDA). This designation, granted for the first time to a Puerto Rican, will be valid until October 2024.
“I feel honored and proud of the appointment and the confidence shown by our colleagues from the Grupo Navis to continue opening gaps at the local, national and international level to strengthen the business units that are part of our ecosystem of companies with social impact, which constitutes the purpose that moves us daily”, Santiago added.
