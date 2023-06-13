Yearbook Canvas, backed by Marwari Catalysts, Secures USD 150k in Bridge Funding to Empower Academic Institutes
Preserving Times, Igniting Emotions Yearbook Canvas, world expansion, backed by Marwari Catalysts Secures USD 150k in Bridge Funding
Preserving Times, Igniting Emotions Yearbook Canvas raises funds for world expansion”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yearbook Canvas, a well known undertaking in Marwari Catalysts portfolio, has efficiently raised $150k in bridge funding. The startup aims to improve the network of educational institutes, their students and alumni. They system to make the most of these funds to gas the companys expansion, accelerate tech solution enhancement, and improve its international attain. The details captured by Yearbook Canvas retains remarkable price, akin to a billion-greenback asset, as folks attempt to preserve their unique and irreplaceable recollections. This funding milestone showcases the escalating support for Yearbook Canvas mission to revolutionize the education ecosystem and bolster interpersonal interactions.
— Marwari Catalysts
Yearbook Canvas is headquartered in Bangalore and has offices in PAN India. It is a know-how and knowledge firm that provides yearbooks and products, via its have online local community system, in electronic and bodily formats for universities, colleges, universities and businesses. The startup has 250+ Tier 1, and A+ institutes as spending shoppers globally, which include IIMs, IITs, LBSNAA (IAS Academy), ISB, XLRI, FMS Delhi, Symbiosis Institute of Company Management, INSEAD, BITS, Royal Canin, Capgemini, Ecole Mondiale Worldwide School and a lot more.
To seize the market a lot more aggressively, they have productively raised $150k in bridge funding from the domestic and intercontinental markets. The spherical has witnessed investments coming in from lots of outstanding names, including Narendra Kale (Co-founder of COEPs Bhau Institute & Director of Kale Logistics), Vijay Talele (Former CEO of COEPs Bhau Institute), C E Potnis (Founder, MD at Nitor Infotech), Ripunjay Bararia (Co-founder, CTO at SugarBox), Dr. Shirish Ghan (World ENT surgeon and School), and Vinit Kopulwar (stock sector trader).
Some other notable business veterans and investors who have showcased confidence in Yearbook Canvas are Amit Waikar (Handling Director, South East Asia at DhlerGroup), Deepak Nakil (Vice President at Unisoft World-wide Solutions), Nandkumar Dhekne (Unbiased Director at John Cockerill), Milind Awalgaonkar (Vice President, Provide Chain, Asia Location at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.), Rakesh Mathuria (Founder, Daily life 2.), Amit Karda (CA, Canada) and Deepak Phadnis (Founder and Specialist – Value As well as Company Consultancy).
Surashree Rahane, Founder & CEO of Yearbook Canvas (Ex-PepsiCo, HP Inc.), opinions on the fundraiser, stating, “It has been a large journey so much. This funding will help us to propel our growth, improve our technological innovation infrastructure, and continue on offering unparalleled group ordeals, yearbook generation, and products offerings to our users around the world.”
Remarking on the growth and fundraising, the Co-founder and COO of Yearbook Canvas, Abhinav Madavi, says, “The achievements of this fundraising is a testament to the immense potential of Yearbook Canvas and its one of a kind worth proposition.”
Precise Images of the Yearbook Canvas Products
Supporting Yearbook Canvas in their mission, the trader, Vijay Talele (Former CEO of COEPs Bhau Institute), states, “From the first stage, we have experienced faith in the eyesight of Yearbook Canvas and definitely desired to be a part of it. We are thrilled that the startup is increasing enormously and is about to make a world-wide effect quickly.”
Remarking on the journey of Yearbook Canvas, Sushil Sharma, the Founder & CEO of Marwari Catalysts, suggests, “We are glad to guidance and manual Yearbook Canvas as an accelerator lover, and nowadays we really feel elated as it has achieved such huge heights. It would be our satisfaction to hold backing them up in every way feasible and enjoy them conquer new horizons.”
About Marwari Catalysts
Marwari Catalysts is the swiftest-escalating startup accelerator launched in 2019. We uplift individuals and economies by facilitating and fostering startup ecosystems, mostly in the untapped marketplaces of Tier II and Tier III towns.
Sushil Choudhary
Marwari Catalysts
s.choudhary@marwaricatalysts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram