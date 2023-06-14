Vitali Skin Care Welcomes Top Petide Authority Dr. Suzanne Ferree Turner to Their Team

Vitali's Restorative Skin Cell Serum and Skin Awakening Moisturizer with Copper Peptides Vitali Regenerative Skincare

Leading Peptide Therapy Expert in the U.S. Joins Visionary Skincare Line, Vitali Skincare

ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitali Skin Care, the premium skincare line that has redefined aging, is delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Suzanne Ferree Turner to their team.

Suzanne Ferree Turner, MD, FAARM, is a double-board certified physician in family medicine and anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Her trailblazing mission is to unlock the power of peptides to enhance human health. As the founder of Vine Medical Associates, she takes a holistic approach to healthcare and specializes in cellular, longevity, and performance medicine.

Dr. Turner first introduced Vitali Skin Care founders Debbi and Terry Barber to the transformative power of copper peptide (GHK-Cu) in combating aging skin, which inspired the origin of their company. After witnessing Vitali’s potent results, she joined their team.

Beyond her medical practice, Dr. Turner is set to release her upcoming book Counter Clockwise in early October 2023.

The publication explores the potential of peptides to reverse the effects of aging and increase stamina. Dr. Turner delves into the science behind peptides, their impact on human performance and longevity, as well as their ability to stimulate healthy skin.

Aging skin produces less collagen, which can cause wrinkles and crepey skin. Copper peptide is a molecule that occurs naturally in the human body and triggers collagen production. It is a powerful protective and regenerative ingredient used in skin and hair products. It reduces fine lines and improves overall skin appearance. Its antioxidant properties help protect the skin from free radical damage. GHK-Cu also stimulates wound healing, aiding in skin repair.

In her new position, Dr. Turner plays a pivotal role in spearheading the research and development of Vitali’s forthcoming products. Her expertise is crucial in the company’s exploration of cutting-edge skincare solutions that unleash the power of peptides. Dr. Turner said, “I couldn’t resist the chance to be part of this exciting company that produces clean, effective, and innovative skin products. And I admire their strong focus on customer service. Terry and Debbi’s passion for quality and service shines in their attention to detail for every aspect of their business. I’m grateful to be on this dynamic team.”

Vitali Skin Care looks forward to the new collaboration with Dr. Suzanne Ferree Turner, and the skincare revolution on the horizon.

About Vitali Skin Care:

Vitali Skin Care is a premium skincare brand committed to redefining the aging process, one radiant complexion at a time. It harnesses the power of peptides and natural ingredients to deliver transformative results. Vitali Skin Care is dedicated to customer service and shaping the future of the skincare industry with a personal touch. Learn more at www.vitaliskincare.com.