BYDFi Empowers Individual Traders with Launch of Trailing Stop Feature for Enhanced Risk Management
BYDFi, as the most beloved exchange among individual traders, is excited to announce that BYDFi now offers the Trailing Stop feature.SINGAPORE, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BYDFi, as the most beloved crypto exchange among individual traders, is excited to announce that BYDFi now offers the Trailing Stop feature. For users who enjoy trading derivatives, they no longer need to worry about constantly monitoring the market, adding an extra layer of risk to their trades.
Trailing Stop is a powerful trading tool for many users trading contract agreements. It helps users effectively control risk and prevents excessive losses caused by the high volatility of cryptocurrencies. Unlike a simple stop-loss order, the advantage of Trailing Stop lies in allowing users to set a preset value for a stop-loss order while the price of an asset is increasing.
Additionally, with a trailing stop, the stop-loss order is automatically adjusted as the price of the asset rises. It is a way to protect potential profits while still prioritizing caution against potential losses.
BYDFi offers the most outstanding features for both novice and professional users. “BYDFi has received numerous requests for the Trailing Stop feature, and satisfying users' trading needs is our top priority. We believe that the introduction of this feature will greatly assist users in their trading activities”,said The CMO of BYDFi.
The BYDFi platform provides perpetual contracts for professional users and also offers lite contracts, allowing users who are tired of purchasing spot assets to explore new functionalities. Whether users prefer to trade perpetual contracts or lite contracts, they can utilize the Trailing Stop feature. This functionality is available for both web and app users.
Furthermore, the CMO of BYDFi revealed that the platform will launch more powerful features in the coming months, further enhancing the user's trading experience.
About BYDFi
BYDFi is a leading cryptocurrency social trading exchange for individual investors. BYDFi has been offering professional, convenient, and innovative trading solutions to global users since 2020, including spot trading, lite contracts, perpetual contracts, and copy trading.
With the slogan "BUIDL Your Dream Finance" takes cryptocurrency trading to a whole new level. BYDFi aspires for its platform to afford users autonomy and leave a permanent imprint on the sector's progress.
BYDFi: https://www.bydfi.com
Media Contact： Jeanne Hsieh
Contact: media@bydfi.com
Jeanne Hsieh
BYDFi
+886 902 150 952
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube