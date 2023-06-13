Follow the Journey of Courage with Steve Yagyagan's Latest Book, Heather

Author Steve Yagyagan writes from the heart to tell stories that connect with readers emotionally & encourages them to think beyond their own experiences.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego based author, Steve Yagyagan, releases new novel 'Heather: Tu'u Maia Lou Lima (Give Me Your Hand)'Steve Yagyagan, a Chula Vista based author of 10 years has released his latest novel Heather: Tu'u Maia Lou Lima (Give Me Your Hand). The novel is about a toddler who endured 60 years of mental and physical abuse. Her story is both heart wrenching and heartwarming as she finds the courage to forgive those who hurt her. While most characters in the book have been fictionalized, the story itself is true.This isn't Steve's first book; he also has six other books that touch people's lives as well. He writes from the heart to tell stories that connect with readers on an emotional level. His writing style encourages empathy and encourages others to think beyond their own experiences. It makes his books unique and sets him apart from competitors in the same genre.When asked why he wrote this particular book Steve said "I wanted to write something that would make an impact on readers, something that could change how they think or even how they feel about certain situations." He goes on to say "My hope for this book is that it will help someone else going through similar circumstances know they aren't alone and are strong enough to overcome any obstacle life throws at them."The book, Heather, has garnered numerous five-star reviews on Amazon, Goodreads, Barnes and Noble and other sites. Heather and the author plan to work with Child Abuse Prevention Specialists to help abused children and adults.Steve's other books include Haikus For Life Volumes 1 and 2, Plantation Prince, The Divine Mercy, Build Character in Children, and Mustache Rydes, a hilarious book about the rideshare industry.Currently, the author is also working on a screenplay for his novel, Heather: Tu'u Maia Lou Lima (Give Me Your Hand).Why Steven A Yagyagan – Author is important:• His books tell stories full of emotion and empathy encouraging readers to think beyond their own experiences.• A portion of proceeds from each sale go towards local charitable organizations like Feeding San Diego & South Bay Community Services .• His novels provide comfort for anyone experiencing similar struggles in life by showing them they are not alone.• Themes found within his novels create meaningful conversations amongst readers allowing them to bond over shared experiences even if those were fictionalized events found within his stories .• It provides an escape into another world for readers while still making them reflect upon current societal issues happening today around them.

Everyday Across the World…Children are Abused