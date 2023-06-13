TRASNA SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS SECURE SIM CHIP FAMILY FOR THE TELECOM MARKET
TRASNA has developed a full SIM roadmap to offer an independent and competitive chip solution for all SIM card players, helping them to grow their sales volume.”CORK, IRELAND, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TRASNA Solutions Technologies Limited, TRASNA an Irish IoT secure hardware and recognized software expert, announces the launch of its Secure SIM Chip family designed to address the Telecom Market from USIM Native to 3G Java Card-based, M2M and 4G LTE applications.
The shortage of semiconductor chips the last two years drastically impacted the smart card market, turning it into a speculative market affecting the entire value chain, from SIM suppliers to card vendors and telecom operators. This disruption resulted in significant challenges for smart card players in both pricing and supply. In response to this issue, TRASNA is offering a viable alternative source of competitive SIM chips to help card vendors and MNOs mitigate the effect of shortages, with secured volumes, enabling them to continue their operations smoothly and capitalize on new revenue opportunities.
The TRASNA SIM’s have Flash densities ranging from 256KB to 480KB, the TRASNA secure SIM chips offer the right amount of storage to meet the specific needs of each segment of the Telecom market.
TRASNA secure SIM chips are designed around a 32-bit core. The processor instruction set provides excellent code density and high performance thanks to its clock speed running at 28MHz thus enabling fast smartcard operations and quick data processing.
The TRASNA SIM is optimized to offer the best price-performance ratio and well-suited for mobile applications needing small memory footprint on a process-proven manufacturing technology.
TRASNA secure SIM chips conform to ETSI (TS 102 221) and offer high reliability and robustness under harsh climatic environments across a broad temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. Additionally, the TRASNA SIM’s operate across a wide voltage range from 1.62V to 5.5V thus supporting Class A, B, C.
TRASNA SIM256/SIM480 Support
To support the design, TRASNA provides a complete suite of development tools including emulators, embedded-Flash bootloaders and CSKY development tools that allow developers to quickly design their SIM card applications thus reducing time and costs associated with the design of profiles.
“TRASNA has developed a full SIM roadmap to offer an independent and competitive chip solution for all SIM card players, helping them to grow their sales volume.” said Stephane Fund, Chief Executive Officer. “Our objective is to be a Trusted Partner providing a long-term technological roadmap”.
ABOUT TRASNA
TRASNA Solutions Technologies Limited is focused on Technology leadership providing semiconductors and related software and services solutions for IoT mass deployment. TRASNA combines innovation in semiconductor design, secure Software, edge computing, AI and blockchain integration to deliver the most innovative and optimized System-On-Chip to take advantage of huge IoT opportunities facilitated by the emergence of 5G in which networks can meet the communication needs of billions of connected objects and where the NB-IoT is part of 5G specifications.
TRASNA’s Telecom Business Unit, provides a unique offering with all products and services related to IoT connectivity such as eSIMs / eUICCs and expertise so its customers can build, innovate, and grow successful businesses in a constantly progressing environment. We support and guide our customers through every step of their IoT device journey.
