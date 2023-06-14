Former Marketing Lead from Tripadvisor, Chope, and foodpanda launches OtterHalf to fill a gap in the tech Industry

OtterHalf Logo OtterHalf Wordmark OtterHalf Founder Cassandra Ong

Ex-Marketing Head at foodpanda/Chope & Growth Marketing Lead at Tripadvisor launches OtterHalf—a global marketing consulting firm specialising in tech

With her in-depth understanding of tech and marketing, and her vast experience in partnership development, we strongly believe that OtterHalf will catalyse our journey of growing REFASH in the region” — Aloysius Sng, Founder of REFASH

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OtterHalf, a remote-based global marketing consulting firm, today announced its launch with the goal of helping growth-stage tech businesses. The team behind OtterHalf has over 10 years of combined experience in marketing and design within the tech industry and has successfully executed over 100 digital marketing campaigns and partnerships for tech companies, including foodpanda, Chope and Tripadvisor.

“Inspired by the playful, carefree and fun-loving otters, OtterHalf, a pun played on the phrase “other half”, was established with the motto of being fun yet reliable team players who clients trust. Having been founded by a team that was laid off from our previous company, we strongly believe in bridging the gap in marketing expertise for tech businesses facing hiring freezes and layoffs, while still striving to achieve their business objectives,” said Cassandra Ong, Founder of OtterHalf. “As a mum, I always think about the environment that my daughters, aged 2 and 5, would grow up in and I hope to positively contribute to their world with the knowledge and skills that I have, no matter how small my impact would be. That, coupled with the founding team’s belief that businesses have the power to contribute to a better world, led us to dedicate 10% of our time to help early-stage non-profit organisations with their marketing needs.”

From launching a 1.2M views viral video to growing order count by 25% MoM to driving millions of brand impressions in developed non-English APAC markets

Having worked at fast-paced tech businesses in Singapore and the region, OtterHalf CEO Cassandra Ong not only understands the growing demands of startups but also has the practical execution skills to deliver the results. She brings over 12 years of experience in the field of marketing and global partnerships to technology businesses around the world and has led multiple marketing and global partnership teams during her time as the Head of Marketing at foodpanda and Chope, and the Senior Growth and Marketing Manager at Tripadvisor.

Her marketing accomplishment includes the conceptualisation and execution of a viral video that garnered 1.2M views at Chope and constantly hit the 25% order growth rates month-on-month during her time at foodpanda. Her expansion towards the global partnership field has led to her leading brand partnership efforts and achieving millions of brand impressions for Tripadvisor Asia Pacific, particularly in non-English markets Hong Kong and Taiwan where there were disparities in the usage of the Tripadvisor platform compared to similar local platforms in the region. She was later tasked to leverage global partners across multiple countries where she successfully managed to have more than 8,000 Tripadvisor-branded window stickers placed at restaurants and hotels without incurring additional marketing costs during the pandemic. During Cassandra’s tenure at Chope, she effectively negotiated and established strategic partnerships with esteemed industry leaders, such as Google, Visa, Changi Airport Group, and CapitaLand Malls. Chope’s impactful collaboration with CapitaLand Malls led to the latter’s involvement as one of the investors in Chope’s Series D funding round.

As such, Cassandra’s experience and knowledge gained while working alongside big players in the field is what clients of OtterHalf can leverage without any exorbitant fees.

Onboarded world-famous Tour de France and REFASH, a Carousell group company, as clients

Tour de France Singapore Criterium 2023, helmed by events consultancy and rights holder, EVOKE EXP, is OtterHalf’s very first client. They have appointed OtterHalf to manage the creative, digital marketing and partnership aspects of the event, in particular developing the key visuals, creating content for the TikTok account and assisting with strategic partnerships.

The agency has also secured sustainable fashion brand, REFASH, as another client. The Singapore-based fashion recommerce retailer, part of the Carousell group, engaged OtterHalf on a fractional basis with the goal of ideating, developing and executing a partnership program.

“Although we have a marketing team within REFASH, the fast-changing and complex nature of marketing today has become especially tedious for our small, in-house marketing team to manage as we try to grow. Cassandra and her team offer a set of complementary experiences and skills that would definitely add value as we have them embedded into my marketing team. With her in-depth understanding of tech and marketing, and her vast experience in partnership development, we strongly believe that OtterHalf will catalyse our journey of growing REFASH in the region,” said Aloysius Sng, Founder of REFASH.

For more information on OtterHalf, visit www.otterhalf.co or drop a note here.

About OtterHalf:

OtterHalf (www.otterhalf.co), founded in April 2023, is a remote-based global marketing consulting firm dedicated to inspiring businesses to achieve sustainable growth through creativity and kickass execution. Born out of the experience of its founding team, that faced redundancy during a tech layoff, OtterHalf recognized the need for specialized marketing support for tech companies with limited resources. With a collective experience of over 10 years in marketing, partnerships, and design within the tech industry, the team offers a diverse range of services, including hourly consulting, project-based campaign launches, and the option to serve as a fractional marketing team for businesses.