Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,295 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,199 in the last 365 days.

The Vice President of Indonesia arrived in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, June 12 - On June 12, Vice President of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin arrived in Uzbekistan.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev and other officials welcomed the distinguished guest.

In accordance with the program of the visit, the Vice President will stay in Uzbekistan until June 16. The delegation includes officials from several ministries and agencies, representatives of business circles, and media workers.

During the visit, the Indonesian delegation will hold bilateral meetings and negotiations with Uzbekistan’s government, ministries, and agencies. Prospects for the development of cooperation will be discussed.

The Indonesian delegation will also visit the city of Samarkand. The guests will visit the International Tourist Center and meet with representatives of Samarkand Regional Hokimiyat.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

The Vice President of Indonesia arrived in Uzbekistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more