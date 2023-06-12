The Vice President of Indonesia arrived in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, June 12 - On June 12, Vice President of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin arrived in Uzbekistan.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev and other officials welcomed the distinguished guest.

In accordance with the program of the visit, the Vice President will stay in Uzbekistan until June 16. The delegation includes officials from several ministries and agencies, representatives of business circles, and media workers.

During the visit, the Indonesian delegation will hold bilateral meetings and negotiations with Uzbekistan’s government, ministries, and agencies. Prospects for the development of cooperation will be discussed.

The Indonesian delegation will also visit the city of Samarkand. The guests will visit the International Tourist Center and meet with representatives of Samarkand Regional Hokimiyat.