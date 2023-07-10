Fingertip Regeneration: Indian Plastic Surgeon Revolutionizes Hand Reconstruction with Cutting-Edge Technique.

Professor Srinjoy Saha meticulously performing a fingertip regeneration procedure in the operating room. A patient holding out his hands, showing the fully restored and natural-looking right middle fingertip.

Dr Srinjoy Saha, India's leading plastic surgeon, restores lives of several patients with lost fingertips by performing successful hand tissue regeneration.

I envision regenerative surgery using the patient's own tissues becoming the new gold standard, replacing traditional reconstructions reliant on harvesting and transplanting flaps.” — Dr Srinjoy Saha, Plastic Surgeon

KOLKATA, INDIA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of India's leading plastic surgeons is performing a groundbreaking approach that represents a quantum leap forward in plastic surgery of the hand. Professor Srinjoy Saha, a prominent plastic surgeon known for his expertise, is at the forefront of advancements in hand reconstruction through the integration of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine techniques. This development in the field holds promise for thousands of patients worldwide who have experienced the loss of their fingertips due to diseases or injuries.

Fingertip injuries rank among the most common hand traumas globally, affecting millions of patients who seek medical assistance annually. Traditional reconstructive surgeries have often yielded limited results, involving grafting flaps from different body parts. However, Dr Srinjoy Saha's approach combines the patient's own cells, tissue scaffolds, and growth factors derived from their body, aiming to provide improved outcomes compared to conventional reconstructions.

"I am encouraged by the potential impact this technology holds for hand injury patients and their families, drawing upon my extensive experience in treating patients with fingertip injuries from around the world," said Dr Srinjoy Saha. "Our research allows us to explore the safety and aesthetic qualities of this procedure for finger reconstruction, harnessing the potential of the patient's own cells. I envision regenerative surgery becoming a viable alternative to traditional methods that harvest and transplant flaps from different body areas. By employing minimally invasive techniques, regenerative surgery offers a promising solution for patients, aiming to restore their physical appearance, confidence, and self-esteem."

Through his pioneering work, Dr Saha has successfully regenerated lost fingertips in all the patients he has treated thus far. His technique involves extracting small amounts of the patient's blood, which is then meticulously processed using a groundbreaking protocol. By combining this processed blood with a tissue scaffold, new cells migrate and flourish within the scaffold, catalyzing the regeneration of new tissue while forming a fully functional fingertip at the injury site.

Dr Saha's work represents a monumental breakthrough, offering a safe and effective solution to a once insurmountable challenge without invasive surgery. This technique holds the transformative potential to change the lives of millions worldwide, providing hope to those affected by diseases or injuries that result in the loss of a fingertip. He presented his work at the Annual Clinical Congress of the American College of Surgeons in 2022, following which it was published in the highly impactful Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

Furthermore, ongoing advancements are underway to develop new bones and refine the technique, aiming to make it widely accessible. Dr Saha's work represents a significant step forward in regenerative medicine, offering hope to those who have lost the use of their fingers that they may one day be able to regain full function.

About the Foundation for Plastic Surgery :

The Foundation for Plastic Surgery is dedicated to utilizing regenerative medicine and tissue engineering to advance the field of plastic surgery. Its mission is to provide safe and affordable reconstructive and regenerative surgery to needy patients, focusing on improving both functionality and aesthetics. By recognizing the transformative power of regenerative medicine in plastic surgery, we can appreciate how it improves the lives of individuals, fosters inclusivity, and contributes to a more compassionate and understanding society.

About Professor Srinjoy Saha:

Professor Srinjoy Saha, MBBS, MS, MCh, FACS, FRCS(Glasg), is a world-renowned plastic surgeon based in Kolkata, India. With a passion for innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Dr Saha has dedicated his career to advancing the field of reconstructive surgery. His pioneering work in regenerative medicine has garnered international recognition, offering hope and transformative solutions to patients suffering from hand injuries. Dr Saha's unwavering commitment to patient care has garnered immense respect from his peers and widespread admiration from his patients.