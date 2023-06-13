DEEPDATA INC. UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY COMPLETION DATA COLLECTION APPLIANCE AT URTeC 2023
Our goal is to make the process of data gathering and analysis not just more user-friendly but also more cost-effective.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepData Inc., an innovative leader in the upstream oil and gas sector, is set to introduce a groundbreaking device that will dramatically change the landscape of well completion data collection and processing. The company will debut the product at the Unconventional Resources Technology Conference (URTeC) in Denver, Colorado, June 13-15, at booth 655.
The device is an appliance no bigger than a deck of cards that is designed to sit in a data van during well completion. The appliance is capable of collecting 1-second completion data and forwarding it to the cloud for real-time processing, visualization, reporting, collaboration, and economic analysis. If the cellular and WiFi connections are unavailable, it will store up to 140 wells worth of data and then sync the data when it finds a connection.
"We have been tirelessly working to improve efficiency and ease of use in well completion data collection. This appliance is a major step towards that," said Mike Hogan, CEO at DeepData Inc. "Our goal is to make the process of data gathering and analysis not just more user-friendly but also more cost-effective. We believe this device helps us achieve that."
The device comes with an embedded touch screen and a complementary phone app, streamlining setup and monitoring processes. Its compact size and affordability allow it to remain in the data van permanently, providing a turnkey solution for both service providers and operators.
"We've taken the complexity out of data collection and analysis in the upstream oil and gas industry," continued Mike Hogan, CEO. "We're excited to demonstrate the capabilities of this device at URTeC 2023 and to show how we're moving the industry forward."
URTeC attendees are encouraged to visit DeepData Inc. at booth 655 to see the revolutionary device in action. For more information about DeepData Inc. and its latest appliance, visit www.deepdata.com.
About DeepData Inc.
DeepData Inc. is a leading provider of software solutions for the upstream oil and gas industry. The company focuses on well completion design, high-frequency data collection, and comprehensive completion data aggregation, bringing unparalleled efficiency and cost-effectiveness to the sector.
